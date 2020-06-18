All apartments in Bremerton
3858 Maritime Ct SW
Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM

3858 Maritime Ct SW

3858 Maritime Dr SW · No Longer Available
Location

3858 Maritime Dr SW, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Call to schedule a viewing of this spacious 2-year-old home! Bremerton address but South Kitsap School district! 2269 square feet with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, office and a 2 car attached garage. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs and the main level is open and bright. Covered rear patio and low maintenance landscaping. Available late September.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3858 Maritime Ct SW have any available units?
3858 Maritime Ct SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 3858 Maritime Ct SW currently offering any rent specials?
3858 Maritime Ct SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3858 Maritime Ct SW pet-friendly?
No, 3858 Maritime Ct SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3858 Maritime Ct SW offer parking?
Yes, 3858 Maritime Ct SW offers parking.
Does 3858 Maritime Ct SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3858 Maritime Ct SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3858 Maritime Ct SW have a pool?
No, 3858 Maritime Ct SW does not have a pool.
Does 3858 Maritime Ct SW have accessible units?
No, 3858 Maritime Ct SW does not have accessible units.
Does 3858 Maritime Ct SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 3858 Maritime Ct SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3858 Maritime Ct SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3858 Maritime Ct SW does not have units with air conditioning.
