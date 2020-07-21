All apartments in Bremerton
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
3840 SW Discovery Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:17 PM

3840 SW Discovery Ave

3840 Discovery Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

3840 Discovery Ave SW, Bremerton, WA 98367

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Two-Story Home in the Freestone at Bayside - This home features 4 beds, 3 full baths and 2400+ square feet of living space. Den/office with french doors off large living room. Chef style kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, island with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with 5-piece bath and walk-in closet. Other features include vaulted entry, large living room, gas fireplace with mantel and built-in book shelves. Tank-less gas water heater for on-demand hot water and covered patio are some of the additional amenities. W&D hook-ups only. Available: Now

**Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent**

**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**

(RLNE4474778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3840 SW Discovery Ave have any available units?
3840 SW Discovery Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 3840 SW Discovery Ave have?
Some of 3840 SW Discovery Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3840 SW Discovery Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3840 SW Discovery Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3840 SW Discovery Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3840 SW Discovery Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3840 SW Discovery Ave offer parking?
No, 3840 SW Discovery Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3840 SW Discovery Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3840 SW Discovery Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3840 SW Discovery Ave have a pool?
No, 3840 SW Discovery Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3840 SW Discovery Ave have accessible units?
No, 3840 SW Discovery Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3840 SW Discovery Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3840 SW Discovery Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3840 SW Discovery Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3840 SW Discovery Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
