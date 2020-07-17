All apartments in Bremerton
3301 Rickey Road
3301 Rickey Road

Location

3301 Rickey Road, Bremerton, WA 98310

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Light & bright two story home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room overlooks a private greenbelt offering privacy. A gas log fireplace helps warm the chilly NW evenings. All kitchen appliances are provided. The laundry room with hook ups is conveniently located upstairs along with the spacious bedrooms. New carpet throughout. Master bedroom features private full bath with large walk in closet. 2 car garage. Centrally located to Bremerton shopping and dining centers and the highway for an easy commute to commute to Naval facilities and the Bremerton Ferry Terminal. This is a no pet home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3301 Rickey Road have any available units?
3301 Rickey Road has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3301 Rickey Road have?
Some of 3301 Rickey Road's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3301 Rickey Road currently offering any rent specials?
3301 Rickey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3301 Rickey Road pet-friendly?
No, 3301 Rickey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 3301 Rickey Road offer parking?
Yes, 3301 Rickey Road offers parking.
Does 3301 Rickey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3301 Rickey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3301 Rickey Road have a pool?
No, 3301 Rickey Road does not have a pool.
Does 3301 Rickey Road have accessible units?
No, 3301 Rickey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3301 Rickey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3301 Rickey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3301 Rickey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3301 Rickey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
