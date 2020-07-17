3301 Rickey Road

Amenities

on-site laundry garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Light & bright two story home in convenient East Bremerton location. Living room overlooks a private greenbelt offering privacy. A gas log fireplace helps warm the chilly NW evenings. All kitchen appliances are provided. The laundry room with hook ups is conveniently located upstairs along with the spacious bedrooms. New carpet throughout. Master bedroom features private full bath with large walk in closet. 2 car garage. Centrally located to Bremerton shopping and dining centers and the highway for an easy commute to commute to Naval facilities and the Bremerton Ferry Terminal. This is a no pet home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,775, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.