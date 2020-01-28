Amenities

325 Bertha Ave Unit A Available 01/01/19 2 bedroom with 1 car garage- West Bremerton - 2 bedroom upper level duplex between Navy Yard City and Down Town Bremerton. Living room with wood fire place, kitchen with eat-in area and a large bathroom. One car garage with plenty of storage space. Water/Sewer included in rent amount. Small pet negotiable. Monthly rent is $950.00, Utility Fee is $100 for water/sewer, Security Deposit is $1,050.00 and approved pets would require additional deposit. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Available end of December 2018.

New photos to come in a week or so.



