Bremerton, WA
320 Sylvan Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Sylvan Way

320 NE Sylvan Way · No Longer Available
Bremerton
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

320 NE Sylvan Way, Bremerton, WA 98310

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious East Bremerton duplex. The kitchen offers all major appliances and a dining nook that with the pantry. Bright and open living room with updated windows and newer blinds. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed for yard tools and a small raised garden bed. The home has ample space for parking and can accommodate an RV. Water and sewer included with the rent. Pet's possible with approval and additional security deposit. Units are separated by the garages. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, nearby military bases and located on main bus line.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Sylvan Way have any available units?
320 Sylvan Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 320 Sylvan Way currently offering any rent specials?
320 Sylvan Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Sylvan Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Sylvan Way is pet friendly.
Does 320 Sylvan Way offer parking?
Yes, 320 Sylvan Way offers parking.
Does 320 Sylvan Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Sylvan Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Sylvan Way have a pool?
No, 320 Sylvan Way does not have a pool.
Does 320 Sylvan Way have accessible units?
No, 320 Sylvan Way does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Sylvan Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Sylvan Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Sylvan Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Sylvan Way does not have units with air conditioning.
