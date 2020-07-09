320 Sylvan Way

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath spacious East Bremerton duplex. The kitchen offers all major appliances and a dining nook that with the pantry. Bright and open living room with updated windows and newer blinds. Fully fenced backyard with storage shed for yard tools and a small raised garden bed. The home has ample space for parking and can accommodate an RV. Water and sewer included with the rent. Pet's possible with approval and additional security deposit. Units are separated by the garages. Conveniently located to shopping, schools, nearby military bases and located on main bus line.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Contact us to schedule a showing.