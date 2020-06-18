2820 Walnut Court

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Light and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with all appliances including stack-able washer/dryer combo. Great location near Bremerton Harrison Hospital, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and OC. This location offers convenience to all of Bremerton and easy commute to Bangor, Silverdale and the rest of the county. Carport offers covered parking for a single vehicle. A cat possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. This home will be managed by the owner. Water, sewer and garbage included with rent.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

