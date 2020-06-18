All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated October 24 2019 at 12:10 AM

2820 Walnut Court

2820 Walnut Court · No Longer Available
Location

2820 Walnut Court, Bremerton, WA 98310
Sheridan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light and bright 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with all appliances including stack-able washer/dryer combo. Great location near Bremerton Harrison Hospital, PSNS, Bremerton Ferry Terminal and OC. This location offers convenience to all of Bremerton and easy commute to Bangor, Silverdale and the rest of the county. Carport offers covered parking for a single vehicle. A cat possible with owner approval and additional security deposit. This home will be managed by the owner. Water, sewer and garbage included with rent.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Walnut Court have any available units?
2820 Walnut Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 2820 Walnut Court currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Walnut Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Walnut Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Walnut Court is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Walnut Court offer parking?
Yes, 2820 Walnut Court offers parking.
Does 2820 Walnut Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2820 Walnut Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Walnut Court have a pool?
No, 2820 Walnut Court does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Walnut Court have accessible units?
No, 2820 Walnut Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Walnut Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Walnut Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 Walnut Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2820 Walnut Court does not have units with air conditioning.

