All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
2455 Puget Sound Boulevard
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:07 PM

2455 Puget Sound Boulevard

2455 Puget Sound Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2455 Puget Sound Blvd, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
hot tub
Beautiful home in South Kitsap! This home features a vaulted entry and large gathering room w/gas log fireplace and built in bookshelves. Bonus room for your home office, kids play room and more off living room. The chef style kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, sizable pantry, and solid quartz countertops. Dining room opens to covered patio and fully fenced yard. All 4 bedrooms plus loft area are upstairs, including the large master suite w/ 5pc spa bath and walk in closet. Smart thermostat, tank-less water heater, and community playground are an added bonus. Pets possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and an additional security deposit.

Follow this link to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1219926?source=marketing

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,120, Available 2/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard have any available units?
2455 Puget Sound Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard have?
Some of 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2455 Puget Sound Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2455 Puget Sound Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College