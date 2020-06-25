2455 Puget Sound Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets playground hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground hot tub

Beautiful home in South Kitsap! This home features a vaulted entry and large gathering room w/gas log fireplace and built in bookshelves. Bonus room for your home office, kids play room and more off living room. The chef style kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, sizable pantry, and solid quartz countertops. Dining room opens to covered patio and fully fenced yard. All 4 bedrooms plus loft area are upstairs, including the large master suite w/ 5pc spa bath and walk in closet. Smart thermostat, tank-less water heater, and community playground are an added bonus. Pets possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and an additional security deposit.



Follow this link to schedule a showing at your convenience: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1219926?source=marketing



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,120, Available 2/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.