Bremerton, WA
2439 N. Wycoff Ave
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

2439 N. Wycoff Ave

2439 N Wycoff Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2439 N Wycoff Ave, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
range
- Darling and Sturdy- that's how this classic Kitsap home lives. 3 large bedrooms 1.5 bath, laundry shoot from 2nd story bath to basement front loading washer/dryer. Main floor has the large living/dining room with views of the sound, cast iron wood stove and access to kitchen, bedroom and full bath. Upper level with two large bedrooms and half bath. Expansive unfinished basement, detached garage, alley parking and back patio. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Available 4/1 for showings and new tenants.
Please call 360-698-8200 to speak to any member of our team regarding showing appointments, questions or the application process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave have any available units?
2439 N. Wycoff Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave have?
Some of 2439 N. Wycoff Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2439 N. Wycoff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2439 N. Wycoff Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2439 N. Wycoff Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2439 N. Wycoff Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2439 N. Wycoff Ave offers parking.
Does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2439 N. Wycoff Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave have a pool?
No, 2439 N. Wycoff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave have accessible units?
No, 2439 N. Wycoff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2439 N. Wycoff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2439 N. Wycoff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2439 N. Wycoff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
