Bremerton, WA
2229 Eastview Avenue NE
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

2229 Eastview Avenue NE

2229 Eastview Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2229 Eastview Avenue Northeast, Bremerton, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2229 Eastview Avenue NE Available 07/01/19 2 Bedroom Manette Home - Month to Month Lease - Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 story home in fantastic location! Close to PSNS, Manette, Illahee State Park and hospital.
Light & bright living area, large eat-in kitchen with lots of storage. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer/dryer. Completely fenced backyard with patio area. Available for month to month tenancy July 1. Tenant Liability Insurance required. One dog under 25 pounds considered with additional security deposit. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

(RLNE4198080)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE have any available units?
2229 Eastview Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE have?
Some of 2229 Eastview Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Eastview Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Eastview Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Eastview Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2229 Eastview Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE offer parking?
No, 2229 Eastview Avenue NE does not offer parking.
Does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2229 Eastview Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 2229 Eastview Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 2229 Eastview Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2229 Eastview Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2229 Eastview Avenue NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2229 Eastview Avenue NE does not have units with air conditioning.
