Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

2229 Eastview Avenue NE Available 07/01/19 2 Bedroom Manette Home - Month to Month Lease - Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 story home in fantastic location! Close to PSNS, Manette, Illahee State Park and hospital.

Light & bright living area, large eat-in kitchen with lots of storage. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer/dryer. Completely fenced backyard with patio area. Available for month to month tenancy July 1. Tenant Liability Insurance required. One dog under 25 pounds considered with additional security deposit. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com



Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



(RLNE4198080)