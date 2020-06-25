Amenities
2229 Eastview Avenue NE Available 07/01/19 2 Bedroom Manette Home - Month to Month Lease - Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 story home in fantastic location! Close to PSNS, Manette, Illahee State Park and hospital.
Light & bright living area, large eat-in kitchen with lots of storage. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Full size washer/dryer. Completely fenced backyard with patio area. Available for month to month tenancy July 1. Tenant Liability Insurance required. One dog under 25 pounds considered with additional security deposit. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com
(RLNE4198080)