Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage tennis court

Centrally located to both military bases. Short commute to Olympic College, shopping, busline and ferry terminal. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, with attached garage. W/D hookups. Nice patio. Near a waterfront park that has tennis courts, boat launch, ball field and more! No pets.