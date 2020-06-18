213 Apple St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Luxury, Location, & Convenience..... (East Bremerton) - Beautiful 2 bed/2.75 bath townhome/condo is within blocks of Lions Field Park, has a view of Port Washington Narrows with views of the Olympic Mountains. Features a gas fireplace, master bedroom suite on ground floor, a full-size front loading washer/dryer set within the unit, a bonus room upstairs with its own balcony and a 2 car garage.

Tenant pays all utilities. NO PETS PLEASE.



Reid Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable credit reports



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.

Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, and Saturday appointments scheduled by noon on Thursday.



All decision are at the owners' discretion.



For more photos, property details and qualifications go to our website at www.reidpm.com. Please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or (360) 308-2209 to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



