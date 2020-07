Amenities

One bedroom with an open, yet cozy floor plan. Beautiful floors with a tiled shower. Close to the Bremerton Ferry (including the fast ferry-just a 30 min commute to Seattle), PSNS, and shopping all around. Water/Sewer paid by owner, shared Washer/Dryer with front unit. 1/2 is located behind front house. Please NO smoking/pets. Email alerts@penppm.com to schedule a showing.