All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1918 Taft Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1918 Taft Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1918 Taft Avenue

1918 Taft Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1918 Taft Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1918 Taft Avenue Available 06/01/20 Bremerton Waterfront! - Custom 4 bedroom Waterfront home with beach access. Open main floor living area with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and fabulous City, mountain & water views. Expansive 2nd floor deck and nice covered lower patio. Kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has 5 piece bath with bubble tub. In home vacuum system & tankless hot water heater. Close park, downtown, College & PSNS. 2-car garage. Tenant liability insurance required. Available July 1. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2624561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Taft Avenue have any available units?
1918 Taft Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1918 Taft Avenue have?
Some of 1918 Taft Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Taft Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Taft Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Taft Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1918 Taft Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1918 Taft Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Taft Avenue offers parking.
Does 1918 Taft Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Taft Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Taft Avenue have a pool?
No, 1918 Taft Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1918 Taft Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1918 Taft Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Taft Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Taft Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1918 Taft Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1918 Taft Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College