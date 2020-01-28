Amenities

1918 Taft Avenue Available 06/01/20 Bremerton Waterfront! - Custom 4 bedroom Waterfront home with beach access. Open main floor living area with hardwood floors, gas fireplace and fabulous City, mountain & water views. Expansive 2nd floor deck and nice covered lower patio. Kitchen with granite counters & stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has 5 piece bath with bubble tub. In home vacuum system & tankless hot water heater. Close park, downtown, College & PSNS. 2-car garage. Tenant liability insurance required. Available July 1. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2624561)