1901 15th st - 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available June 1, 2020. Completely remodeled Triplex! This lower unit has been fully renovated including brand new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom, all new flooring and paint. Super clean and easy to maintain, this two bedroom unit is conveniently located near Olympic College, PSNS and downtown Bremerton. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. This lower unit has private driveway for tenant. Garbage paid by Landlord, Tenant pays all other utilities. Water/sewer is flat rate of $75/mo, landlord pays the balance.

NOTE: The exterior porch of the above unit is currently under construction to be completed this spring/summer.

Minimum income to qualify is 3x the monthly rent amount. Must have good credit and clean criminal background check. $20 application fee per adult. Go to https://whs.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55024 to fill out your app now. Sorry, no pets.