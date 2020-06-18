All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:00 AM

1901 15th st - 1

1901 15th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1901 15th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available June 1, 2020. Completely remodeled Triplex! This lower unit has been fully renovated including brand new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom, all new flooring and paint. Super clean and easy to maintain, this two bedroom unit is conveniently located near Olympic College, PSNS and downtown Bremerton. Washer/dryer hookups in unit. This lower unit has private driveway for tenant. Garbage paid by Landlord, Tenant pays all other utilities. Water/sewer is flat rate of $75/mo, landlord pays the balance.
NOTE: The exterior porch of the above unit is currently under construction to be completed this spring/summer.
Minimum income to qualify is 3x the monthly rent amount. Must have good credit and clean criminal background check. $20 application fee per adult. Go to https://whs.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=55024 to fill out your app now. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1901 15th st - 1 have any available units?
1901 15th st - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1901 15th st - 1 have?
Some of 1901 15th st - 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1901 15th st - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1901 15th st - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1901 15th st - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1901 15th st - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1901 15th st - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1901 15th st - 1 offers parking.
Does 1901 15th st - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1901 15th st - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1901 15th st - 1 have a pool?
No, 1901 15th st - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1901 15th st - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1901 15th st - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1901 15th st - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1901 15th st - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1901 15th st - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1901 15th st - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

