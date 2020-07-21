All apartments in Bremerton
1712 Olympic Ave
1712 Olympic Ave

1712 Olympic Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Olympic Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1712 Olympic - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Bremerton. 1712 Olympic Ave, Bremerton WA 98312. Rent $1250.00 Deposit $1200.00. This duplex has an updated kitchen and bathroom, tile flooring throughout, newer appliances including a newer washer and dryer. Fenced backyard, neighborhood playground, on-street parking. Water and Sewer are included with rent. Non-Smoking interior, Pet negotiable with pet deposit. Available NOW. Directions: Callow Drive, right onto 15th, left onto Olympic, house on right. Ask for Melanie

(RLNE5084027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Olympic Ave have any available units?
1712 Olympic Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1712 Olympic Ave have?
Some of 1712 Olympic Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Olympic Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Olympic Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Olympic Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1712 Olympic Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1712 Olympic Ave offer parking?
No, 1712 Olympic Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Olympic Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1712 Olympic Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Olympic Ave have a pool?
No, 1712 Olympic Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Olympic Ave have accessible units?
No, 1712 Olympic Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Olympic Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1712 Olympic Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Olympic Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Olympic Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
