1712 Olympic - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Bremerton. 1712 Olympic Ave, Bremerton WA 98312. Rent $1250.00 Deposit $1200.00. This duplex has an updated kitchen and bathroom, tile flooring throughout, newer appliances including a newer washer and dryer. Fenced backyard, neighborhood playground, on-street parking. Water and Sewer are included with rent. Non-Smoking interior, Pet negotiable with pet deposit. Available NOW. Directions: Callow Drive, right onto 15th, left onto Olympic, house on right. Ask for Melanie



