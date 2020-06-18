1708 Houston Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated range oven

This excellent 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex newly remodeled and is in great shape! New Hardwood Floors throughout, fresh paint, new counter tops, and appliances. Has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups (washer/dryer not included). Property has a fenced yard. Covered back patio with enclosed storage area. Tenants pay utilities. $75 flat rate water/sewer fee, landlord pays overage.



To qualify, you must have a combined household income of at least 3 X's the amount of rent, a good rental history and clean criminal background check. Application fee of $20/adult. Close to downtown Bremerton, PSNS, Seattle Ferry and bus lines.



We do review applications in the order they are received. If you are very interested in this property you like what you see in the photos and description we encourage you to apply online as soon as possible. No smoking/No Pets