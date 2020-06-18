All apartments in Bremerton
1708 Houston Ave.
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:01 AM

1708 Houston Ave.

1708 Houston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Houston Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This excellent 3 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex newly remodeled and is in great shape! New Hardwood Floors throughout, fresh paint, new counter tops, and appliances. Has laundry room with washer/dryer hookups (washer/dryer not included). Property has a fenced yard. Covered back patio with enclosed storage area. Tenants pay utilities. $75 flat rate water/sewer fee, landlord pays overage.

To qualify, you must have a combined household income of at least 3 X's the amount of rent, a good rental history and clean criminal background check. Application fee of $20/adult. Close to downtown Bremerton, PSNS, Seattle Ferry and bus lines.

We do review applications in the order they are received. If you are very interested in this property you like what you see in the photos and description we encourage you to apply online as soon as possible. No smoking/No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Houston Ave. have any available units?
1708 Houston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1708 Houston Ave. have?
Some of 1708 Houston Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Houston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Houston Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Houston Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Houston Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1708 Houston Ave. offer parking?
No, 1708 Houston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1708 Houston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Houston Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Houston Ave. have a pool?
No, 1708 Houston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Houston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1708 Houston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Houston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1708 Houston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Houston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Houston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
