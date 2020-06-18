All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1534 Synder Ave A

1534 Snyder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1534 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98312

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Unit A Available 03/01/19 2 Bedroom with large yard - Property Id: 94712

Great 2 bedroom 1 bath with large yard in side by side duplex. Finished attached garage that can be used as spare room, office or work space. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Located in quiet neighborhood close to PSNS, Olympic College and Bremerton Ferry. Washer and dryer in unit as well as dishwasher.

First months rent of $1150 plus deposit of $1000 to move in.
Tenant pays utilities.
Pets are negotiable with extra pet deposit of $300 for cats or $500 for dogs.
Background and credit check required prior to move in (approx. $45).
Any past evictions will automatically disqualify you.
Must earn 3x rental amount.
Move in date of March 1st however, possibility to move in a few days earlier if need be.

To schedule a viewing or any questions please call Zena at (206) 229-7761.
Thank You
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94712
Property Id 94712

(RLNE4679740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1534 Synder Ave A have any available units?
1534 Synder Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1534 Synder Ave A have?
Some of 1534 Synder Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1534 Synder Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
1534 Synder Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1534 Synder Ave A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1534 Synder Ave A is pet friendly.
Does 1534 Synder Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 1534 Synder Ave A offers parking.
Does 1534 Synder Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1534 Synder Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1534 Synder Ave A have a pool?
No, 1534 Synder Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 1534 Synder Ave A have accessible units?
No, 1534 Synder Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 1534 Synder Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1534 Synder Ave A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1534 Synder Ave A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1534 Synder Ave A does not have units with air conditioning.
