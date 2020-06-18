1534 Synder Ave A

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Unit A Available 03/01/19 2 Bedroom with large yard - Property Id: 94712



Great 2 bedroom 1 bath with large yard in side by side duplex. Finished attached garage that can be used as spare room, office or work space. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Located in quiet neighborhood close to PSNS, Olympic College and Bremerton Ferry. Washer and dryer in unit as well as dishwasher.



First months rent of $1150 plus deposit of $1000 to move in.

Tenant pays utilities.

Pets are negotiable with extra pet deposit of $300 for cats or $500 for dogs.

Background and credit check required prior to move in (approx. $45).

Any past evictions will automatically disqualify you.

Must earn 3x rental amount.

Move in date of March 1st however, possibility to move in a few days earlier if need be.



To schedule a viewing or any questions please call Zena at (206) 229-7761.

Thank You

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94712

