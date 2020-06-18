1518 Pennsylvania Ave

Amenities

This is the Home for you!! Everything is NEW NEW NEW!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Bremerton with a short commute to PSNS, Ferries, schools and shopping. Vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and your own bathroom in a huge upstairs Master. ALL NEW Stainless appliances in kitchen and Washer/Dryer are provided. Very spacious 2 car garage and partially fenced yard. This is what you truly would call a Diamond in the Rough!! Please no smoking and no pets. alerts@penppm.com is where you can schedule your tour today!!