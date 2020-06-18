All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

1518 Pennsylvania Ave

1518 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the Home for you!! Everything is NEW NEW NEW!! 3 bed 2.5 bath home in Bremerton with a short commute to PSNS, Ferries, schools and shopping. Vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and your own bathroom in a huge upstairs Master. ALL NEW Stainless appliances in kitchen and Washer/Dryer are provided. Very spacious 2 car garage and partially fenced yard. This is what you truly would call a Diamond in the Rough!! Please no smoking and no pets. alerts@penppm.com is where you can schedule your tour today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave have any available units?
1518 Pennsylvania Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave have?
Some of 1518 Pennsylvania Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 Pennsylvania Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1518 Pennsylvania Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 Pennsylvania Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1518 Pennsylvania Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1518 Pennsylvania Ave offers parking.
Does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 Pennsylvania Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave have a pool?
No, 1518 Pennsylvania Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave have accessible units?
No, 1518 Pennsylvania Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1518 Pennsylvania Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1518 Pennsylvania Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1518 Pennsylvania Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

