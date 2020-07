Amenities

Bremerton Rambler - Two bedroom one bath home in Bremerton located within minutes from the PSNS and Olympic College. Also located close to shopping and schools.



Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. Positive Rental, Credit, & Employment History Required. Available: Now.



**Remax Town and Country Property Management will not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports**



