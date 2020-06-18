All apartments in Bremerton
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:29 PM

1103 Ohio Ave #C

1103 Ohio Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1103 Ohio Avenue, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Top unit in a lovely Bremerton triplex! - This small but efficiently designed top unit is perfectly located next to Olympic College, & only a stones throw to the Seattle-Bremerton Ferry, highway access, shopping & entertainment!

Laminate wood flooring throughout this unit is cozy and has everything you need! Boosting approximately 680 sq ft this unit has a dining room large enough for a table of 4, a kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a full bathroom, a good sized living room & a bedroom. Large windows throughout brings natural sunshine in!

There is a laundry room with an available washer & dryer that is shared with 1 other unit. Tenants are free to utilize @ no additional charge.

There is a $50.00 utility fee for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electric.

Sorry no pets
Electric heat.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5046988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Ohio Ave #C have any available units?
1103 Ohio Ave #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
Is 1103 Ohio Ave #C currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Ohio Ave #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Ohio Ave #C pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Ohio Ave #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1103 Ohio Ave #C offer parking?
No, 1103 Ohio Ave #C does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Ohio Ave #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Ohio Ave #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Ohio Ave #C have a pool?
No, 1103 Ohio Ave #C does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Ohio Ave #C have accessible units?
No, 1103 Ohio Ave #C does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Ohio Ave #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Ohio Ave #C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Ohio Ave #C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1103 Ohio Ave #C does not have units with air conditioning.
