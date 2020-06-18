1103 Ohio Ave #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

Top unit in a lovely Bremerton triplex! - This small but efficiently designed top unit is perfectly located next to Olympic College, & only a stones throw to the Seattle-Bremerton Ferry, highway access, shopping & entertainment!



Laminate wood flooring throughout this unit is cozy and has everything you need! Boosting approximately 680 sq ft this unit has a dining room large enough for a table of 4, a kitchen with lots of cabinet space, a full bathroom, a good sized living room & a bedroom. Large windows throughout brings natural sunshine in!



There is a laundry room with an available washer & dryer that is shared with 1 other unit. Tenants are free to utilize @ no additional charge.



There is a $50.00 utility fee for Water/Sewer/Garbage/Electric.



Sorry no pets

Electric heat.



