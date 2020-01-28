All apartments in Bremerton
Bremerton, WA
1017 4th Street Unit C
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1017 4th Street Unit C

1017 4th St · No Longer Available
Location

1017 4th St, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
extra storage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1017 4th Street Unit C Available 02/01/20 Studio apartment near PSNS - This is a lower level unit in a large historical home just a block from the PSNS with a secured entrance. Kitchen has newer counter-top and fully functional (yet small) stove & fridge. Bathroom has a stand up shower. Bedroom has 2 of the walls 2/3 taken up with a shelf for additional storage. Queen sized bed may fit. Water/Sewer/Electric included in the rent. Coin-op washer/dryer right outside this units door make it VERY easy to do laundry. No pets please. Please call 360-698-8200 to speak to any member of our team for property details, showing times, or the application process.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 4th Street Unit C have any available units?
1017 4th Street Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1017 4th Street Unit C have?
Some of 1017 4th Street Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, extra storage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 4th Street Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1017 4th Street Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 4th Street Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1017 4th Street Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bremerton.
Does 1017 4th Street Unit C offer parking?
No, 1017 4th Street Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1017 4th Street Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 4th Street Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 4th Street Unit C have a pool?
No, 1017 4th Street Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1017 4th Street Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1017 4th Street Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 4th Street Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1017 4th Street Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1017 4th Street Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1017 4th Street Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
