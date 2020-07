Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fire pit bbq/grill

Cute Manette Home - Cute, well maintained house near the Manette bridge in Bremerton. This home is approx 640 square that includes a separate kitchen with small area for a table. The back yard area includes a chiminea-firepit as well as a deck for bbq'ing. There is street parking at this home and includes a water view. Pet are negotiable with owner & pet screening approval and $500.00 deposit. Serious inquires only with good credit!



(RLNE3494188)