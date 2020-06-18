All apartments in Bremerton
Find more places like 1009 13th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bremerton, WA
/
1009 13th Street
Last updated July 11 2019 at 5:03 PM

1009 13th Street

1009 13th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bremerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1009 13th Street, Bremerton, WA 98337

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath home features more than at first glance. Flagstone front drive and covered secure parking in the back are just a couple features that set this Bremerton charmer apart. Hardwoods in the 1st bedroom and living room, stacked energy efficient washer and dryer, fenced backyard, and jetted tub. Conveniently close to ferry, college, and PSNS. Additional features are upgraded windows and gas heat. Pets maybe considered with approval and additional security deposit.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 13th Street have any available units?
1009 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bremerton, WA.
What amenities does 1009 13th Street have?
Some of 1009 13th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1009 13th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1009 13th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1009 13th Street offers parking.
Does 1009 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 13th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 13th Street have a pool?
No, 1009 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1009 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 1009 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 13th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 13th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 13th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way
Bremerton, WA 98310
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310

Similar Pages

Bremerton 1 BedroomsBremerton 2 Bedrooms
Bremerton Apartments with ParkingBremerton Dog Friendly Apartments
Bremerton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Manette

Apartments Near Colleges

Olympic CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College