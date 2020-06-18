1009 13th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath home features more than at first glance. Flagstone front drive and covered secure parking in the back are just a couple features that set this Bremerton charmer apart. Hardwoods in the 1st bedroom and living room, stacked energy efficient washer and dryer, fenced backyard, and jetted tub. Conveniently close to ferry, college, and PSNS. Additional features are upgraded windows and gas heat. Pets maybe considered with approval and additional security deposit.



