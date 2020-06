Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub sauna

Family owned and operated since 1978. On-site management and maintenance. Conveniently located in Boulevard Park. Great views of Seattle Skyline and only 6 miles from Downtown Seattle. Near bus line. Year round Swimming Pool, Jacuzzi and Sauna. 1 mile from Southern Heights Grade School and Beverly Park Elementary. Just up the street from Red Apple Grocery Store and McDonalds. Newly Renovated, bottom floor apartment. Cable ready hook-ups. Parking available at a rate of $20 for uncovered, $30 for covered. Community Pool/Jacuzzi/Sauna & Clubhouse available. Onsite laundry facility. For more details call our office at 206-767-3806 or stop by for a viewing anytime during our business hours Mon-Fri 9-6 and Sat 10-4.



Terms: 9 Month Lease Only; $500 OFF 1ST MONTH RENT