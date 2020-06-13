144 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA with balcony
1 of 36
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 22
1 of 34
1 of 19
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 29
1 of 37
1 of 19
1 of 10
1 of 60
1 of 15
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 37
There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!
Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bothell West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.