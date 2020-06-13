144 Apartments for rent in Bothell West, WA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
15 Units Available
Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy, Bothell West, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,512
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,192
1367 sqft
Nearby schools: Lynnwood High School, Fernwood Elementary, Canyon Creek Elementary, Skyview Junior High. Close to North Creek, I-405, N. Creek Park, Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with hot tub, pool, children's play area, sustainable lighting, proximity to public transportation.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Damson-Logan
1 Unit Available
21107 Damson Road
21107 Damson Road, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1552 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Traditional Home - Bottom floor of a duplex.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202
20318 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
860 sqft
20318 Bothell-Everett Hwy #A202 Available 07/11/20 Condo in Bothell - Sorry, NO PETS Available July 11th, 2020 Cozy and updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo available at The Park at North Creek Community (Near North Canyon Park).

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
1 Unit Available
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
984 sqft
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage.
Results within 1 mile of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Canyon Park
13 Units Available
Providence
21623 16th Dr SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,562
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1300 sqft
Unique and peaceful community surrounded by nature in an ideal location close to I-405, I-5 and the convenience of downtown Seattle. Green community with first-class amenities offering a pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,570
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,663
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,349
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northlake Terrace
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,013
1181 sqft
Welcome Home To Waterstone at Silver Creek, Where Price and Perfection Come Together. Our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes have been updated and upgraded with condo style quality at an exceptional value.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:19am
1 Unit Available
19230 25th Ave SE
19230 25th Avenue Southeast, Mill Creek East, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1783 sqft
North Creek. 19230 25th Ave SE, Bothell, 98012. 3 bed 2.5 bath, 1783sqft. Available Now! To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
828 183rd Pl SE
828 183rd Place Southeast, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1961 sqft
828 183rd Pl SE - (FOR RENT) Freshly remodeled kitchen new flooring! Beautiful 2 Story Ideal Location! in Country woods off Bothell Ev Hiwy, near Mill Creek, 405, lots of shopping North Creek Park, and many trails.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
18107 Baldwin Rd.
18107 Baldwin Road, Martha Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3400 sqft
18107 Baldwin Rd. Available 07/13/20 Must See House In Bothell....... - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 car garage modern home, built-in 2018. Hardwood floors throughout spacious, open concept main level. Cozy family room with gas fireplace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1626 180th St SW
1626 180th Street Southwest, Larch Way, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2556 sqft
1626 180th St SW Available 07/01/20 Great Location, Great 4 Bedroom Home in Lynnwood - Home will be available 7/6/2020. No showings until current tenant vacates near the end of June. See video for walkthrough of home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
3521 193rd Street Southeast - E, Unit E
3521 193rd St SE, Martha Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1750 sqft
Welcome to your brand new home in Central Park – a beautifully landscaped, upscale community which is home to modern townhomes in Bothell. The spacious floor plan includes expansive open concept with living, dining and kitchen on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Bothell West
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:49am
$
37 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
9 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
11 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1300 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Meadows at Martha Lake
16202 Meadow Rd, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1252 sqft
The Meadows at Martha Lake is a community of luxury apartment homes on a beautiful three-acre property in the Martha Lake neighborhood of Lynnwood.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
24 Units Available
Avana One Six Four
3333 164th Street SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,757
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,061
1413 sqft
Close to Highway 525, Pacific Highway, Spruce Park, Spruce Elementary, Swamp Creek, Oak Heights Elementary, Stickney Lake. Amenities include heated outdoor swimming pool, pet-friendly, eco-friendly, proximity to public transportation, landscaped barbecue and picnic area, flexible lease terms.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
12 Units Available
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,610
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments with modern kitchen, fireplace, walk-in closets, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy gym, bocce court, bbq/grill, garage parking, pet-friendly. Bothell neighborhood. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Town Center
14 Units Available
Beaumont
14001 NE 183rd St, Woodinville, WA
Studio
$1,537
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,042
1024 sqft
Residents live in units with fireplace, ice maker, laundry and walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, conference room, elevator and game room. Located close to wineries, recreational activities, and the 522 and 405 freeways.
City Guide for Bothell West, WA

There aren't many places in the world where you can go and see a giant chicken statue, but you can in Bothell at the Country Village Arts Mall!

Bothell has been around since about 1885, but it has come a long way since its origins as a logging town. Since World War II, Bothell West has steadily grown as a suburb of Seattle. Living here comes with all of the same crazy weather as the famously temperamental Seattle climate, with lots of rain, cold and gray skies. But this area has a laid-back vibe that a lot of people love, and Bothell West is a nice quiet suburb to get away from the hectic pace of the big city nearby. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bothell West, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bothell West renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

