21107 Damson Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking internet access yoga

Traditional Home - Bottom floor of a duplex.

Bright and Spacious 2 BD 1 BA, Kitchen, Dining room and Living Room

Great space w/ prime location

5 min off 405

6 min to Hot Yoga & LA Fitness

8 min to Alderwood Mall & Lynwood Square

10 min off I5

10 min to QFC, PCC and Whole Foods

20 min to Everett

30 min to Seattle

Vast yard space

Comfortable Patio & Outdoor Seating Space



W/D in unit.

Walk in Closets in both bedrooms

Quartz counter tops

A/C and central heating

No Pets (really, no pets, sorry),



Additional Fees

Parking (front of Home) - Compact: $40 SUV: $80

Utilities (Gas, electric, water/sewer, garbage, and high speed internet estimated) - 295/month



Like our FB page - @DamsonRental



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21107-damson-rd-lynnwood-wa-98036-usa-unit-unit-b-downstairs/cbbd8f35-2a5a-49fd-9262-99147a31de49



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5824657)