Bothell West, WA
21107 Damson Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

21107 Damson Road

21107 Damson Road
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21107 Damson Road, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B Downstairs · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1552 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
yoga
Traditional Home - Bottom floor of a duplex.
Bright and Spacious 2 BD 1 BA, Kitchen, Dining room and Living Room
Great space w/ prime location
5 min off 405
6 min to Hot Yoga & LA Fitness
8 min to Alderwood Mall & Lynwood Square
10 min off I5
10 min to QFC, PCC and Whole Foods
20 min to Everett
30 min to Seattle
Vast yard space
Comfortable Patio & Outdoor Seating Space

W/D in unit.
Walk in Closets in both bedrooms
Quartz counter tops
A/C and central heating
No Pets (really, no pets, sorry),

Additional Fees
Parking (front of Home) - Compact: $40 SUV: $80
Utilities (Gas, electric, water/sewer, garbage, and high speed internet estimated) - 295/month

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21107-damson-rd-lynnwood-wa-98036-usa-unit-unit-b-downstairs/cbbd8f35-2a5a-49fd-9262-99147a31de49

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21107 Damson Road have any available units?
21107 Damson Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21107 Damson Road have?
Some of 21107 Damson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21107 Damson Road currently offering any rent specials?
21107 Damson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21107 Damson Road pet-friendly?
No, 21107 Damson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 21107 Damson Road offer parking?
Yes, 21107 Damson Road does offer parking.
Does 21107 Damson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21107 Damson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21107 Damson Road have a pool?
No, 21107 Damson Road does not have a pool.
Does 21107 Damson Road have accessible units?
No, 21107 Damson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 21107 Damson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21107 Damson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 21107 Damson Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21107 Damson Road has units with air conditioning.
