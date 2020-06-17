21107 Damson Road

Amenities
Traditional Home - Bottom floor of a duplex.
Bright and Spacious 2 BD 1 BA, Kitchen, Dining room and Living Room
Great space w/ prime location
5 min off 405
6 min to Hot Yoga & LA Fitness
8 min to Alderwood Mall & Lynwood Square
10 min off I5
10 min to QFC, PCC and Whole Foods
20 min to Everett
30 min to Seattle
Vast yard space
Comfortable Patio & Outdoor Seating Space
W/D in unit.
Walk in Closets in both bedrooms
Quartz counter tops
A/C and central heating
No Pets (really, no pets, sorry),
Additional Fees
Parking (front of Home) - Compact: $40 SUV: $80
Utilities (Gas, electric, water/sewer, garbage, and high speed internet estimated) - 295/month
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/21107-damson-rd-lynnwood-wa-98036-usa-unit-unit-b-downstairs/cbbd8f35-2a5a-49fd-9262-99147a31de49
