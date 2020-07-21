Amenities

20903 9th Pl W Available 09/21/19 Lynnwood Home - Available 10/18, Welcome to this spacious two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that sits at the end of a private road in a wonderful, private cul-de-sac neighborhood. Large grass & shrub area in center of cul-de-sac plus a fenced neighborhood playground. This split entry home features an open floor plan on the upper level. The living room, dining and kitchen are light, spacious & open with vaulted ceilings, The kitchen boasts granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. The living room offers lots of natural light through large windows. The fireplace is perfect for those winter nights. Three bedrooms and two baths are located on the main floor. Sliding doors off the lower level 2nd family room to a small fenced backyard. An additional bedroom/office is downstairs and a 1/2 bath. Large garage provides space for 2 vehicles plus storage. Easy access to both I-5, I-405, the Tech Center at Canyon Park, and Alderwood Mall. Brier Elementary, Brier Terrace Middle School and Montlake Terrace HS. Sorry, no smoking but pets are welcome with a $500 deposit.



