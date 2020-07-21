All apartments in Bothell West
20903 9th Pl W
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

20903 9th Pl W

20903 9th Place West · No Longer Available
Location

20903 9th Place West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
20903 9th Pl W Available 09/21/19 Lynnwood Home - Available 10/18, Welcome to this spacious two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that sits at the end of a private road in a wonderful, private cul-de-sac neighborhood. Large grass & shrub area in center of cul-de-sac plus a fenced neighborhood playground. This split entry home features an open floor plan on the upper level. The living room, dining and kitchen are light, spacious & open with vaulted ceilings, The kitchen boasts granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. The living room offers lots of natural light through large windows. The fireplace is perfect for those winter nights. Three bedrooms and two baths are located on the main floor. Sliding doors off the lower level 2nd family room to a small fenced backyard. An additional bedroom/office is downstairs and a 1/2 bath. Large garage provides space for 2 vehicles plus storage. Easy access to both I-5, I-405, the Tech Center at Canyon Park, and Alderwood Mall. Brier Elementary, Brier Terrace Middle School and Montlake Terrace HS. Sorry, no smoking but pets are welcome with a $500 deposit.

For more information or a private showing please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at 425-260-3725 or marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com.??? #avenueoneresidential #forleaselynnwood #forrentlynnwood #lynwoodrental

(RLNE2547610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20903 9th Pl W have any available units?
20903 9th Pl W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 20903 9th Pl W have?
Some of 20903 9th Pl W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20903 9th Pl W currently offering any rent specials?
20903 9th Pl W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20903 9th Pl W pet-friendly?
Yes, 20903 9th Pl W is pet friendly.
Does 20903 9th Pl W offer parking?
Yes, 20903 9th Pl W offers parking.
Does 20903 9th Pl W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20903 9th Pl W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20903 9th Pl W have a pool?
No, 20903 9th Pl W does not have a pool.
Does 20903 9th Pl W have accessible units?
No, 20903 9th Pl W does not have accessible units.
Does 20903 9th Pl W have units with dishwashers?
No, 20903 9th Pl W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20903 9th Pl W have units with air conditioning?
No, 20903 9th Pl W does not have units with air conditioning.
