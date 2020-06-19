All apartments in Bothell West
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204

20326 Bothell-Everett Highway · (206) 408-8077
Location

20326 Bothell-Everett Highway, Bothell West, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage. Open dining room and living room with fireplace, small patio off living room that looks out towards the community pond. Two nice sized bedrooms with a spacious bathroom with washer and dryer. Property includes amenities for tenants use: club house, sport court, fitness room, and secure access building with intercom. Located in canyon park area, right off Bothell Everett Highway, this property is has a quick drive to I5 and 405. Lots of great restaurants and businesses in the surrounding area. Water, sewer and garbage utility included in rent!!

Property is professionally managed. First month, last month and security deposit equal to one months rent due before tenant to take possession. Last months rent negotiable based off strength of application. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. No large breed dogs.

(RLNE5712599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 have any available units?
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 have?
Some of 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 currently offering any rent specials?
20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 is pet friendly.
Does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 offer parking?
No, 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 does not offer parking.
Does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 have a pool?
No, 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 does not have a pool.
Does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 have accessible units?
No, 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 does not have accessible units.
Does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204 does not have units with air conditioning.
