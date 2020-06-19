20326 Bothell Everett Hwy APT G204

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym

Lovely 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo in Bothell!! Move in TODAY! - This clean, beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo is available now for rent. Lovely updated open kitchen with granite slab counters and ample storage. Open dining room and living room with fireplace, small patio off living room that looks out towards the community pond. Two nice sized bedrooms with a spacious bathroom with washer and dryer. Property includes amenities for tenants use: club house, sport court, fitness room, and secure access building with intercom. Located in canyon park area, right off Bothell Everett Highway, this property is has a quick drive to I5 and 405. Lots of great restaurants and businesses in the surrounding area. Water, sewer and garbage utility included in rent!!



Property is professionally managed. First month, last month and security deposit equal to one months rent due before tenant to take possession. Last months rent negotiable based off strength of application. Pets will be considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit. No large breed dogs.



(RLNE5712599)