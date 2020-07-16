All apartments in Bothell West
Last updated July 6 2020 at 11:59 PM

19924 5th Avenue West

19924 5th Avenue West · (415) 731-0303
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19924 5th Avenue West, Bothell West, WA 98036
Damson-Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Conveniently located 4 beds 2.75 baths plus 1 huge bonus room and 1 den. Approximately 2,670 SQFT.

Easy access to I-405, I-5, Alderwood shopping district and Canyon Park. Main floor features gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, living room with gas fireplace, laundry room with energy efficient washer and dryer, bathroom with shower and a generously sized office (12' x 10'). Upper level has master bedroom (16'8" x 10') with 5-pc bath and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, bonus room (18'8" x 14') and a full bath in the hallway. Attached 2-car garage. Fenced backyard with patio.

First/deposit ($2750) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and must maintain the yard. No pets and smoking. Available on 7/17/2020!
This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. 12- or 22-month lease available. Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + security deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19924 5th Avenue West have any available units?
19924 5th Avenue West has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19924 5th Avenue West have?
Some of 19924 5th Avenue West's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19924 5th Avenue West currently offering any rent specials?
19924 5th Avenue West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19924 5th Avenue West pet-friendly?
No, 19924 5th Avenue West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 19924 5th Avenue West offer parking?
Yes, 19924 5th Avenue West offers parking.
Does 19924 5th Avenue West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19924 5th Avenue West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19924 5th Avenue West have a pool?
No, 19924 5th Avenue West does not have a pool.
Does 19924 5th Avenue West have accessible units?
No, 19924 5th Avenue West does not have accessible units.
Does 19924 5th Avenue West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19924 5th Avenue West has units with dishwashers.
Does 19924 5th Avenue West have units with air conditioning?
No, 19924 5th Avenue West does not have units with air conditioning.
