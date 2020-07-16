19924 5th Avenue West

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Conveniently located 4 beds 2.75 baths plus 1 huge bonus room and 1 den. Approximately 2,670 SQFT.



Easy access to I-405, I-5, Alderwood shopping district and Canyon Park. Main floor features gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, living room with gas fireplace, laundry room with energy efficient washer and dryer, bathroom with shower and a generously sized office (12' x 10'). Upper level has master bedroom (16'8" x 10') with 5-pc bath and walk-in closet, 3 additional bedrooms, bonus room (18'8" x 14') and a full bath in the hallway. Attached 2-car garage. Fenced backyard with patio.



First/deposit ($2750) & $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and must maintain the yard. No pets and smoking. Available on 7/17/2020!

This is a no pets and non-smoking property managed by Prime Metropolis Properties with the ability to submit payment and service request online. Tenants pay all utilities. 12- or 22-month lease available. Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + security deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment.