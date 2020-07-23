All apartments in Bothell West
1522 196th Street Southeast Unit G108
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1522 196th Street Southeast Unit G108

1522 196th Street Southeast · (408) 917-0430
Location

1522 196th Street Southeast, Bothell West, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 953 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental on the friendly and peaceful neighborhood in Bothell, WA. It comes with a 2-car detached garage.

The bright and airy interior features a walk-in closet, high vaulted ceilings, skylights, recessed/suspended lighting, dual-pane windows, and a gas fireplace in the living room and balcony. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with ample storage, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Enclosed shower stall, shower/tub combo, and a big vanity cabinet surmounted by a wide mirror furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with installed wall heater via electric. The tenant can also use the garage as storage. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.

The tenant’s responsible for electricity, gas, cable, trash, and the internet. The landlord’s responsibilities are HOA fees, water, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M3TgND9yBgV

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Bus lines:
106 Mariner P&R – Bothell - 0.2 mile
105 Hardeson Road – Bothell - 0.2 mile
435 Mill Creek – Seattle - 0.2 mile
Swift Green Seaway - Canyon Park - 0.2 mile

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

