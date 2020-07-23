1522 196th Street Southeast Unit G108

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



Charming, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental on the friendly and peaceful neighborhood in Bothell, WA. It comes with a 2-car detached garage.



The bright and airy interior features a walk-in closet, high vaulted ceilings, skylights, recessed/suspended lighting, dual-pane windows, and a gas fireplace in the living room and balcony. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with nice countertops, fine cabinets, and drawers with ample storage, microwave, oven/range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Enclosed shower stall, shower/tub combo, and a big vanity cabinet surmounted by a wide mirror furnished its bathroom. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with installed wall heater via electric. The tenant can also use the garage as storage. No pets allowed. Smoking is prohibited in the property, too.



The tenant’s responsible for electricity, gas, cable, trash, and the internet. The landlord’s responsibilities are HOA fees, water, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=M3TgND9yBgV



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Bus lines:

106 Mariner P&R – Bothell - 0.2 mile

105 Hardeson Road – Bothell - 0.2 mile

435 Mill Creek – Seattle - 0.2 mile

Swift Green Seaway - Canyon Park - 0.2 mile



No Pets Allowed



