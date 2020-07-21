All apartments in Bothell West
Find more places like 125 196th Place Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell West, WA
/
125 196th Place Southwest
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

125 196th Place Southwest

125 196th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell West
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

125 196th Place Southwest, Bothell West, WA 98012
Filbert-Winesap

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
1,984 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage!

The main level features an open floor plan; spacious kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, large granite ledge, and hardwood flooring; living area with gas fireplace, dining area; guest bath.

Upper-level features; master suite with a huge walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath including a double sink vanity soak-in tub.; 2 additional bedrooms each with walk-in closets; 1 bath. Beautiful community with kids play area as well as a basketball court. The house is available.

Schools in area
Elementry:
Shelton View Elementary School
Fernwood Elementary School
Frank Love Elementary School

Middle:
Skyview Junior High School
Kenmore Junior High School

High:
Bothell High School
Woodinville High School
Inglemoor High School

125 196th Pl SW Bothell, WA 98012
$2550/mo. + $2550 Security Deposit.

If interested please call or text me at (425) 289 - 9088 and I can show you the house

Tenant responsible for electricity, water, gas, sewer, and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 196th Place Southwest have any available units?
125 196th Place Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell West, WA.
What amenities does 125 196th Place Southwest have?
Some of 125 196th Place Southwest's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 196th Place Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
125 196th Place Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 196th Place Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 125 196th Place Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell West.
Does 125 196th Place Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 125 196th Place Southwest offers parking.
Does 125 196th Place Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 196th Place Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 196th Place Southwest have a pool?
No, 125 196th Place Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 125 196th Place Southwest have accessible units?
No, 125 196th Place Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 125 196th Place Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 196th Place Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 196th Place Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 196th Place Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon RockMeadow
19905 Bothell Everett Hwy
Bothell West, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell West 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell West Apartments with Garages
Bothell West Apartments with GymsBothell West Apartments with Pools
Bothell West Furnished ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAMartha Lake, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WA
Edgewood, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WANormandy Park, WANorth Bend, WANavy Yard City, WAKlahanie, WAMill Creek East, WAPicnic Point, WAFairwood, WAArtondale, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College