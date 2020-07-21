125 196th Place Southwest

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

1,984 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage!



The main level features an open floor plan; spacious kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, large granite ledge, and hardwood flooring; living area with gas fireplace, dining area; guest bath.



Upper-level features; master suite with a huge walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath including a double sink vanity soak-in tub.; 2 additional bedrooms each with walk-in closets; 1 bath. Beautiful community with kids play area as well as a basketball court. The house is available.



Schools in area

Elementry:

Shelton View Elementary School

Fernwood Elementary School

Frank Love Elementary School



Middle:

Skyview Junior High School

Kenmore Junior High School



High:

Bothell High School

Woodinville High School

Inglemoor High School



125 196th Pl SW Bothell, WA 98012

$2550/mo. + $2550 Security Deposit.



If interested please call or text me at (425) 289 - 9088 and I can show you the house



Tenant responsible for electricity, water, gas, sewer, and trash.