125 196th Place Southwest

Amenities
1,984 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 2 car garage!
The main level features an open floor plan; spacious kitchen with granite counters, SS appliances, large granite ledge, and hardwood flooring; living area with gas fireplace, dining area; guest bath.
Upper-level features; master suite with a huge walk-in closet and a 5-piece bath including a double sink vanity soak-in tub.; 2 additional bedrooms each with walk-in closets; 1 bath. Beautiful community with kids play area as well as a basketball court. The house is available.
Schools in area
Elementry:
Shelton View Elementary School
Fernwood Elementary School
Frank Love Elementary School
Middle:
Skyview Junior High School
Kenmore Junior High School
High:
Bothell High School
Woodinville High School
Inglemoor High School
125 196th Pl SW Bothell, WA 98012
$2550/mo. + $2550 Security Deposit.
If interested please call or text me at (425) 289 - 9088 and I can show you the house
Tenant responsible for electricity, water, gas, sewer, and trash.