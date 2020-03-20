4407 236th Pl Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden on-site laundry parking garage hot tub internet access

Available now. 2017 built home with the latest in Smart Home Automation technology. This home features an open concept on the main floor. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens, pantry, quartz countertops and huge kitchen island with casual bar seating. Covered patio with stone surround gas fireplace and fully fenced backyard, perfect for relaxing on summer nights. Spacious secondary bedrooms and hall bathroom with dual sinks located upstairs. Loft space is perfect for office or play area. Master suite with mountain views, spa-like 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. Laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor with top of the line Samsung FlexWash & Steam Dry technology. Smart home features include: voice commands, built-in Wi-Fi, Ring Doorbell System, Smart Door Lock and smart Honeywell thermostat. Community garden space and playground nearby. This home feeds into Northshore’s brand new North Creek High School, Kokanee Elementary and Leota Middle School. Minutes from Downtown Bothell and Mill Creek. Easy access to I-405.



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit (= to one month’s rent), 12-month lease. Non-smoking. No pets. Non-refundable fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.