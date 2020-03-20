All apartments in Bothell East
Bothell East, WA
4407 236th Pl Se
Last updated March 20 2020 at 7:18 AM

4407 236th Pl Se

4407 236th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

4407 236th Pl SE, Bothell East, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
Available now. 2017 built home with the latest in Smart Home Automation technology. This home features an open concept on the main floor. Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens, pantry, quartz countertops and huge kitchen island with casual bar seating. Covered patio with stone surround gas fireplace and fully fenced backyard, perfect for relaxing on summer nights. Spacious secondary bedrooms and hall bathroom with dual sinks located upstairs. Loft space is perfect for office or play area. Master suite with mountain views, spa-like 5-piece bathroom and large walk-in closet. Laundry room is also conveniently located on the second floor with top of the line Samsung FlexWash & Steam Dry technology. Smart home features include: voice commands, built-in Wi-Fi, Ring Doorbell System, Smart Door Lock and smart Honeywell thermostat. Community garden space and playground nearby. This home feeds into Northshore’s brand new North Creek High School, Kokanee Elementary and Leota Middle School. Minutes from Downtown Bothell and Mill Creek. Easy access to I-405.

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit (= to one month’s rent), 12-month lease. Non-smoking. No pets. Non-refundable fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 236th Pl Se have any available units?
4407 236th Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 4407 236th Pl Se have?
Some of 4407 236th Pl Se's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 236th Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
4407 236th Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 236th Pl Se pet-friendly?
No, 4407 236th Pl Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell East.
Does 4407 236th Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 4407 236th Pl Se offers parking.
Does 4407 236th Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 236th Pl Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 236th Pl Se have a pool?
No, 4407 236th Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 4407 236th Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 4407 236th Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 236th Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 236th Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 236th Pl Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 236th Pl Se does not have units with air conditioning.

