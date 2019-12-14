3620 202nd Pl SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage internet access pet friendly

Magnificent, 4 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Bothell.



The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets and drawers. Appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are ready to use. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, forced-air heating is installed.



The exterior features a patio and a fenced backyard - perfect for outdoor dining and fun activities with the family. A playground is right in front of the property as well as a nearby park. An attached 4-car covered garage is included. Sorry, pets are not encouraged but cats can be negotiated. Smoking is prohibited.



Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlord will handle HOA fees.



Nearby Parks: Stipek Park, William Penn Park, Rotary Park, and Mary Murphey Park.



Nearby Schools:

Fernwood Elementary School - 0.44 mile, 8/10

Canyon Creek Elementary School - 0.65 mile, 6/10

Skyview Junior High School - 0.75 mile, 8/10

Crystal Springs Elementary School - 1.88 miles, 6/10



