All apartments in Bothell East
Find more places like 3620 202nd Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell East, WA
/
3620 202nd Pl SE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3620 202nd Pl SE

3620 202nd Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3620 202nd Place Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98012
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Magnificent, 4 beds, 2.5-baths single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Bothell.

The lovely unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, and a fireplace. The kitchen is fully equipped with granite countertops, plenty of storage in the fine cabinets and drawers. Appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal are ready to use. The cozy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have shower and bathtub combos, vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors and functional toilets. Other appliances include an in-unit washer with dryer and for climate control, forced-air heating is installed.

The exterior features a patio and a fenced backyard - perfect for outdoor dining and fun activities with the family. A playground is right in front of the property as well as a nearby park. An attached 4-car covered garage is included. Sorry, pets are not encouraged but cats can be negotiated. Smoking is prohibited.

Tenants responsibilities are water, trash, electricity, cable, internet, and landscaping. Landlord will handle HOA fees.

Nearby Parks: Stipek Park, William Penn Park, Rotary Park, and Mary Murphey Park.

Nearby Schools:
Fernwood Elementary School - 0.44 mile, 8/10
Canyon Creek Elementary School - 0.65 mile, 6/10
Skyview Junior High School - 0.75 mile, 8/10
Crystal Springs Elementary School - 1.88 miles, 6/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5292225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 202nd Pl SE have any available units?
3620 202nd Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 3620 202nd Pl SE have?
Some of 3620 202nd Pl SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 202nd Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
3620 202nd Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 202nd Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 202nd Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 3620 202nd Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 3620 202nd Pl SE offers parking.
Does 3620 202nd Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 202nd Pl SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 202nd Pl SE have a pool?
No, 3620 202nd Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 3620 202nd Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 3620 202nd Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 202nd Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 202nd Pl SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 202nd Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3620 202nd Pl SE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WAMill Creek, WAKenmore, WA
North Lynnwood, WALake Stickney, WAAlderwood Manor, WALake Forest Park, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WALake Stevens, WAMonroe, WADuvall, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WANewcastle, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Thrasher's Corner Red Hawk

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College