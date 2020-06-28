All apartments in Bothell East
Last updated June 28 2020 at 9:40 AM

22703 43rd Dr SE

22703 43rd Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

22703 43rd Drive Southeast, Bothell East, WA 98021
Canyon Creek-39th SE

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bothell Home..... -
Craftsman designed for today's lifestyle w/easy care yard, central community park and convenient location. Superb finishes include handsome exterior w/ stone and shingle accents, covered front Porch, dramatic open staircase with open rail. Abundant cherry floors on the main floor, kitchen island with granite countertops, tile backsplash and profile appliances, French door opens to main floor den. Master has sitting alcove w/ fireplace, California Closet systems, upper-level laundry. No smoking and pets (small) upon approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE4077715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22703 43rd Dr SE have any available units?
22703 43rd Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell East, WA.
What amenities does 22703 43rd Dr SE have?
Some of 22703 43rd Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22703 43rd Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
22703 43rd Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22703 43rd Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 22703 43rd Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 22703 43rd Dr SE offer parking?
No, 22703 43rd Dr SE does not offer parking.
Does 22703 43rd Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22703 43rd Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22703 43rd Dr SE have a pool?
No, 22703 43rd Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 22703 43rd Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 22703 43rd Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 22703 43rd Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22703 43rd Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22703 43rd Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22703 43rd Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

