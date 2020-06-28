22703 43rd Dr SE

Amenities

Bothell Home..... -

Craftsman designed for today's lifestyle w/easy care yard, central community park and convenient location. Superb finishes include handsome exterior w/ stone and shingle accents, covered front Porch, dramatic open staircase with open rail. Abundant cherry floors on the main floor, kitchen island with granite countertops, tile backsplash and profile appliances, French door opens to main floor den. Master has sitting alcove w/ fireplace, California Closet systems, upper-level laundry. No smoking and pets (small) upon approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one month’s rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, $8,500 monthly income (first two applicants can combine incomes to meet the income qualification, each additional applicant must qualify individually) and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



