21022 40th Ave SE

Bothell Home - This beautiful Cottages at Windsor Court has an open design floor plan that includes the kitchen, dining & living room with gas fireplace. All three areas have beautiful hardwood flooring. The kitchen has SS appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash and a large island. Beautiful dark wood cabinets and full-sized walk-in pantry with wire racks. There is also a main floor bedroom with a large closet located next to the half bath. The upper level of the home features: a family room that is wired for surround sound, a full-sized utility room with LG front loader W/D, a master suite with walk-in closet and 5-piece master bath. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom on this level. A large two-car garage is completely drywall finished. The yard is easy to maintain and fully fenced. Located within the district and very close to several Northshore Schools. Convenient - easy access to shopping, restaurants and major arterial roads. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent and security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,500 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



