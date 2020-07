Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tons of space and priced right, this home is move in ready. Nice quiet neighborhood and close in to restaurants, shopping and the highways. Featuring a large open kitchen, lots of storage, a big fenced backyard, 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths and an open floor plan downstairs, this home is going to be the perfect fit for someone. Is it you? Call and schedule a showing today to find out!