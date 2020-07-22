/
mount baker
70 Apartments for rent in Mount Baker, Bellingham, WA
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
3418 Bridlewood Ct
3418 Bridlewood Court, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1856 sqft
Lovely home offers eat in kitchen, tile and hard wood floors. Large windows to enjoy the westerly bay views and let in all the natural light the hilltop offers. Plus vaulted ceilings, and skylights through out.
2230 Cornerstone Lane - 301
2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, WA
Studio
$1,035
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*This is a lease assignment. Deposit and prepaid last month's rent is payable to current tenant* Our most popular studio floor plan has everything you'll need and more.
3037 Pacific Street
3037 Pacific Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/x5NmdrANJwo If this is the home for you, please apply through our website at www.omnileases.com 3 bedroom, 1.
Results within 1 mile of Mount Baker
520 Harman Way
520 Harman Way, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2154 sqft
520 Harman Way Available 08/17/20 50% off 1st Full Month Rent! Exquisite Newer 2 Story Home near Bellis Fair! - Perfect 2-story home. Within walking distance to all the shops, restaurants and services you could ever need at the Bellis Fair Mall.
3921 Silver Beach Ave
3921 Silver Beach Avenue, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2300 sqft
3921 Silver Beach Ave Available 09/01/20 Silver Beach House - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914190)
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.
1494 Hillspring Rd
1494 Hillspring Road, Whatcom County, WA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
1712 sqft
1494 Hillspring Rd Available 08/04/20 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath in the Silver Beach Area! Available August 4th! - 5 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom 1712 sqft in the beautiful Silver Beach Neighborhood! Home features 2 car garage, spacious yard and deck.
3005 Plymouth Drive
3005 Plymouth Drive, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2398 sqft
Spacious home on large lot on quiet dead end street. This charming home includes 2 bedrooms and 1 3/4 baths and an amazing sun room for enjoying all this property has to offer. Large basement makes for lots of added space for your family or hobbies.
1601 Texas Street - 6
1601 Texas Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
997 sqft
Newly updated 2 bed/1.5 bath townhouse! Fresh paint and new appliances. The unit is located in a small complex with each unit having private patio space perfect for container gardening.
660 Telegraph Road #302
660 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1023 sqft
******* Please view our video tour here: https://youtu.be/gVVEs-MReoE If this is the home for you, please apply through the listing on our website, www.omnileases.
1500 Alabama Street
1500 Alabama Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1062 sqft
1500 Alabama Street Available 07/21/20 Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 21st! 3 Bedroom Home on Bus Line - Pre-leasing NOW! This three bedroom, one bath home offers plenty of charm.
Results within 5 miles of Mount Baker
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
807 38th St.
807 38th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1380 sqft
807 38th St. Available 08/01/20 - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom rambler off Samish Way. Across the street from Ridgemont Park. 2 car attached garage with plenty of storage space and workbench. Engineered hardwood floors throughout. Separate laundry room.
2012 Erie St.
2012 Erie Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
2012 Erie St. - Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bathroom (approx. 1740 sq ft.) single family home off Alabama Hill. Lots of natural light throughout.
511 York Street
511 York St, Bellingham, WA
7 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
511 York Street Available 09/01/20 Brand New 5 Bedroom 3 Bath unit!!! - Brand New Construction! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft. 1 Bonus room and 1 office! Kitchen fully equipped with refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher and microwave.
1414 E Maple St
1414 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
716 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom/1 bath house on large lot near WWU - Available Now: This 2 bedroom, 1 bath cottage near WWU and Downtown Bellingham. Walk-able and Bike-able to shopping, restaurants and other amenities. Large yard and plenty of parking.
308 Gladstone
308 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
1890 sqft
308 Gladstone Available 09/14/20 Single Family Home coming available in September! - This single family home contains 5 bedrooms 2 baths at 1,890 square feet in a fantastic location and close to downtown.
512 Darby Dr #105
512 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
512 Darby Dr. #105 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo at Darby Estates conveniently located near shopping, schools, and restaurants.
412 Lakeway Drive
412 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1278 sqft
412 Lakeway Drive Available 09/11/20 Single Family home located in the York Neighborhood - Single family home close to Downtown Bellingham and WWU. Located in the quiet York neighborhood.
115 S. 44th St.
115 44th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
115 S. 44th St. Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom House on 44th Street - Three bedroom, 1 ¾ bath home (approx 1300) located near Pacific View Park on a green belt. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet.
2305 Agate Heights Lane
2305 Agate Heights Lane, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
950 sqft
Basement unit 1 mile from Lake Whatcom Park!! - Beautiful basement unit located close to Lake Whatcom Park. Private setting with amazing views. Large living area, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom. Basement includes 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.
1601 Lakeway Dr.
1601 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
3200 sqft
1601 Lakeway Dr. Available 09/01/20 Large house off Lakeway- Close to Civic Field - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914243)
819 High St. #208
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
750 sqft
819 High St. #208 Available 08/14/20 819 High St. #208 - Beautifully refurbished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo conveniently located near downtown Bellingham.