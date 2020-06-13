/
15 Apartments for rent in Lynden, WA📍
315 Edgewater Lane
315 Edgewater Lane, Lynden, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1818 sqft
315 Edgewater Lane Available 06/16/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home in Lynden - Home located on Fishtrap Creek in Lynden. This home has been completely updated (5 years ago) inside and out including a new furnace, water heater, siding and roof.
1009 Glenning Street
1009 Glenning Street, Lynden, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2700 sqft
1009 Glenning Street Available 08/03/20 Amazing 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home in Beautiful Lynden - Do not miss this well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with over 2700 Sq Ft! Home features spacious living room with wood stove, finished basement and 2
2240 Mercedes Drive - 202
2240 Mercedes Drive, Lynden, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features: W/D, Full size hot water tank, Dishwasher, Microwave, Private Balcony, and Carpet throughout We are a non-smoking/vaping property. W/S/G included with rent. 1 year lease with the option to renew annually.
814 Front Street - B
814 Front St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
575 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit. This unit features an eat- in kitchen, claw foot tub, and new flooring currently being installed.
Results within 10 miles of Lynden
Guide Meridian
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 Available 07/01/20 500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates.
5649 Ariel Ct
5649 Ariel Ct, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2387 sqft
5649 Ariel Court 1XRU - Stunning 4+ bedroom, 3 bath home in a new, upscale neighborhood located in the heart of Ferndale.
Meridian
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Guide Meridian
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.
Guide Meridian
4626 Celia Way #201
4626 Celia Way, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Private Condo with Upscale Finishes - Stunning 2 bedroom Cordata Condo on Celia Way with secured entry is the very picture of modern style.
6109 Neevel Rd.
6109 Neevel Rd, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
6109 Neevel Rd - Private 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ferndale at the end of Neevel Road. Conveniently located right outside the heart of Ferndale. This house is newly remodeled with brand new appliances.
6214 Portal Way # G2
6214 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA
Studio
$1,395
1500 sqft
This secure, heated, well insulated storage unit has 1500 sq. ft., 30 X 50 and office space with a 1/4 Ba.
741 W Larson Road - House
741 West Larson Road, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1344 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/CJbNDY6vEV8 Quiet, adorable 1 bedroom with den on acreage. Inviting floor plan with laminate wood floors throughout.
6274 Kona Court
6274 Kona Court, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet.
Guide Meridian
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1196 sqft
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lynden rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,770.
Some of the colleges located in the Lynden area include Western Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lynden from include Bellingham, Anacortes, Oak Harbor, Burlington, and Ferndale.