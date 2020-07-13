/
pet friendly apartments
16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
Sehome
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.
Guide Meridian
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates. This unit features spectacular views, hard surface flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and plenty of natural light! Sorry, no smoking/pets.
Birchwoods
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.
Sehome
516 N. State St.
516 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
516 N. State St. - 516 N. State St. Available 08/17/20 5 Bed 1.75 Bath Home with Stunning Bay Views Near WWU Campus- 516 N. State St. - Available Mid-August - Rent Just Lowered! - 5 Bedroom, 1.
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.
Lettered Streets
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.
York
1252 GRANT ST.
1252 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
2474 sqft
Samish Hill
3610 Taylor Avenue
3610 Taylor Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2026 sqft
Southside dream rental! Fabulous 3 bed/2.5 bath home with both a large living room and additional family room downstairs complete with gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Bellingham
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham
2305 Agate Heights Lane
2305 Agate Heights Lane, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
950 sqft
Basement unit 1 mile from Lake Whatcom Park!! - Beautiful basement unit located close to Lake Whatcom Park. Private setting with amazing views. Large living area, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom. Basement includes 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham
814 Front Street - B
814 Front St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
575 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/Ffp5CINIXzM 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit.
2752 Jessie Court
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows.