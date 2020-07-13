Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:16 AM

16 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Guide Meridian
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates. This unit features spectacular views, hard surface flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and plenty of natural light! Sorry, no smoking/pets.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Sehome
516 N. State St.
516 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
516 N. State St. - 516 N. State St. Available 08/17/20 5 Bed 1.75 Bath Home with Stunning Bay Views Near WWU Campus- 516 N. State St. - Available Mid-August - Rent Just Lowered! - 5 Bedroom, 1.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lettered Streets
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
York
1252 GRANT ST.
1252 Grant Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
2474 sqft
1252 GRANT ST.

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Samish Hill
3610 Taylor Avenue
3610 Taylor Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2026 sqft
Southside dream rental! Fabulous 3 bed/2.5 bath home with both a large living room and additional family room downstairs complete with gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Bellingham

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2305 Agate Heights Lane
2305 Agate Heights Lane, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
950 sqft
Basement unit 1 mile from Lake Whatcom Park!! - Beautiful basement unit located close to Lake Whatcom Park. Private setting with amazing views. Large living area, bathroom, kitchen and bedroom. Basement includes 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Bellingham

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
814 Front Street - B
814 Front St, Lynden, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
575 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/Ffp5CINIXzM 1 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with vintage charm in the heart of Lynden. Additional room usable as an office or creative space. Washer/dryer in unit.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2752 Jessie Court
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2752 Jessie Court, Ferndale - Stunning 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath luxury home located in the high-end neighborhood of The Meadows.

