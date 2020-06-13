/
/
ferndale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM
67 Apartments for rent in Ferndale, WA📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5649 Ariel Ct
5649 Ariel Ct, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2387 sqft
5649 Ariel Court 1XRU - Stunning 4+ bedroom, 3 bath home in a new, upscale neighborhood located in the heart of Ferndale.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5408 Bluesky Way
5408 Blue Sky Way., Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
5408 Bluesky Way 1XRU - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a private neighborhood in Ferndale.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6214 Portal Way # G2
6214 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA
Studio
$1,395
1500 sqft
This secure, heated, well insulated storage unit has 1500 sq. ft., 30 X 50 and office space with a 1/4 Ba.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6274 Kona Court
6274 Kona Court, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Ferndale
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2731 Madrona St.
2731 Madrona Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
2731 Madrona St. Available 08/21/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3-Bed, 2-Bath Home! Available August 21st 2020. - This 3-bed, 2-bath home in the heart of Birchwood is loaded w/ possibility. Ideal location just minutes from parks, schools, I-5, + downtown.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 Available 07/15/20 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
2514 Eldridge Ave.
2514 Eldridge Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1416 sqft
2514 Eldridge Ave.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
3329 Northwest Ave
3329 Northwest Ave, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
3329 Northwest Ave Available 06/15/20 3329 Northwest Ave - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on bus line and near Whatcom Community College and Bellingham Technical College.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 Available 07/01/20 500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meridian
1 Unit Available
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE.
2918 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1080 sqft
2918 W. MAPLEWOOD AVE. Available 07/29/20 Private Birchwood 3 Bedroom Home - Enjoy privacy and a back yard that just keeps going in this well cared for three bedroom, one bath home in the Birchwood neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4626 Celia Way #201
4626 Celia Way, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1134 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Private Condo with Upscale Finishes - Stunning 2 bedroom Cordata Condo on Celia Way with secured entry is the very picture of modern style.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6109 Neevel Rd.
6109 Neevel Rd, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
6109 Neevel Rd - Private 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ferndale at the end of Neevel Road. Conveniently located right outside the heart of Ferndale. This house is newly remodeled with brand new appliances.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
741 W Larson Road - House
741 West Larson Road, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
1344 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*** Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/CJbNDY6vEV8 Quiet, adorable 1 bedroom with den on acreage. Inviting floor plan with laminate wood floors throughout.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
3339 Northwest Ave. #5
3339 Northwest Avenue, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$975
450 sqft
Large studio sized one bedroom with bonus storage closet Garden walk up apartment complex. Month to month lease offered. Pets less than 25 lbs with $300 non-refundable pet fee. Water, sewer and garbage included. Secure on-site laundry facility.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1196 sqft
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3449 REDWOOD AVE UNIT #8
3449 Redwood Avenue, Marietta-Alderwood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
940 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome with Great North Bellingham Location - This wonderful 2 story townhome has been tastefully updated including designer paint scheme! The property has a gated entry, large covered private back porch, tile floors, washer, dryer, &
Results within 10 miles of Ferndale
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Contact for Availability
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
1205 E McLeod
1205 East Mcleod Road, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,795
2851 sqft
New Construction and Rare Find tucked into the trees! - Don't miss out on this rare find in the heart of Bellingham. New construction 3 level home with ADU on the bottom floor.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2300 Yew St Rd.
2300 Yew Street Road, Whatcom County, WA
9 Bedrooms
$2,500
3300 sqft
9 Bedroom with 2 living rooms- Available NOW! - $2500 per month until August 2020. Option to renew at $3995 per month.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
York
1 Unit Available
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Ferndale rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,040.
Some of the colleges located in the Ferndale area include Western Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ferndale from include Marysville, Bellingham, Arlington, Anacortes, and Oak Harbor.