Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

36 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
7 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
2232 Verona St. #103
2232 Verona Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Condo Unit in the Roosevelt Neighborhood - 2232 Verona St. #103 - Available Now - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1,000 square foot condo unit conveniently located near Barkley Village in the Roosevelt Neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
York
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
2100 sqft
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Puget
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
793 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Don’t miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring, balcony, high ceilings, and full sized

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
808 20th Street #108
808 20th Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD/1BA Unit at the Osprey Ridge Condominiums Just a few steps from WWU! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Osprey Ridge Condominiums located in the South Hill neighborhood is just steps away from WWU.

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
680 32nd St #C304
680 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
599 sqft
680 32nd St. #C304 - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo near Western Washington University and many local amenities.

1 of 2

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
914 31st Place
914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Guide Meridian
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates. This unit features spectacular views, hard surface flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and plenty of natural light! Sorry, no smoking/pets.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
York
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 Available 07/15/20 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sehome
516 N. State St.
516 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
516 N. State St. - 516 N. State St. Available 08/17/20 5 Bed 1.75 Bath Home with Stunning Bay Views Near WWU Campus- 516 N. State St. - Available Mid-August - Rent Just Lowered! - 5 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lettered Streets
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 N. State #207
1001 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
606 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Keystone Condo w/ Partial Bay Views - 1001 N. State St. #207 - Available Beginning of July - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 832 square foot Keystone Condo with partial bay views.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1007 High St 103
1007 High Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
1007 High St 103 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed (Plus Bonus Room) 2 Bath Condo Unit in the Sehome Neighborhood - 1007 High St.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
2834 Cornwall Ave
2834 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1896 sqft
Please be aware of falsified ads, please call us directly at 360.746.9613 or visit our website at www.omnileases.com * Please visit our video tour here: https://youtu.be/otfdZ0p7zR4 * 4 bedroom, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Baker
3037 Pacific Street
3037 Pacific Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/x5NmdrANJwo If this is the home for you, please apply through our website at www.omnileases.com 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
317 N State St. #301
317 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1464 sqft
Please view our video walkthrough of this amazing, funky unit with 180 degree bay views here: https://youtu.be/Y5JMK1TRw_8 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo with SWEEPING BAY VIEWS from every room. ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Baker
2230 Cornerstone Lane - 517
2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
929 sqft
This is a lease assignment through current tenants. Please contact Mike at mikedblair91@gmail.com for inquiries. A unique floorplan in this unit offers many furniture layouts to suit your needs.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Meridian
660 Telegraph Road #302
660 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1023 sqft
******* Please view our video tour here: https://youtu.be/gVVEs-MReoE If this is the home for you, please apply through the listing on our website, www.omnileases.

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Puget
1415 Lakeway
1415 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2736 sqft
1415 Lakeway Available 08/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home! Big bedrooms and big living areas! - You must see the inside of this house to appreciate it! This house is located on Lakeway Drive near Puget St. and Civic Field. It is approximately 1.

