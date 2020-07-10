/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM
36 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:01am
7 Units Available
Mount Baker
Barkley Apartments
3126 Racine St, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
888 sqft
Welcome home to Barkley Apartment Homes. Comfort, convenience and style in Bellingham. We offer a variety of floor plans to meet your needs.
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
Contact for Availability
South Bellingham
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roosevelt
2232 Verona St. #103
2232 Verona Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Condo Unit in the Roosevelt Neighborhood - 2232 Verona St. #103 - Available Now - 2 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1,000 square foot condo unit conveniently located near Barkley Village in the Roosevelt Neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
York
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
2100 sqft
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Puget
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
793 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Don’t miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring, balcony, high ceilings, and full sized
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
808 20th Street #108
808 20th Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
519 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 BD/1BA Unit at the Osprey Ridge Condominiums Just a few steps from WWU! - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in the Osprey Ridge Condominiums located in the South Hill neighborhood is just steps away from WWU.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
680 32nd St #C304
680 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
599 sqft
680 32nd St. #C304 - Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo near Western Washington University and many local amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
914 31st Place
914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Guide Meridian
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates. This unit features spectacular views, hard surface flooring, washer and dryer in unit, dishwasher and plenty of natural light! Sorry, no smoking/pets.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
York
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Birchwoods
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 Available 07/15/20 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sehome
516 N. State St.
516 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,650
2500 sqft
516 N. State St. - 516 N. State St. Available 08/17/20 5 Bed 1.75 Bath Home with Stunning Bay Views Near WWU Campus- 516 N. State St. - Available Mid-August - Rent Just Lowered! - 5 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Happy Valley
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lettered Streets
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
1001 N. State #207
1001 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
606 sqft
2 Bed, 1 Bath - Keystone Condo w/ Partial Bay Views - 1001 N. State St. #207 - Available Beginning of July - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 832 square foot Keystone Condo with partial bay views.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Sehome
1007 High St 103
1007 High Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1215 sqft
1007 High St 103 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed (Plus Bonus Room) 2 Bath Condo Unit in the Sehome Neighborhood - 1007 High St.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Cornwall Park
2834 Cornwall Ave
2834 Cornwall Avenue, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1896 sqft
Please be aware of falsified ads, please call us directly at 360.746.9613 or visit our website at www.omnileases.com * Please visit our video tour here: https://youtu.be/otfdZ0p7zR4 * 4 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Baker
3037 Pacific Street
3037 Pacific Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Please see our video tour here: https://youtu.be/x5NmdrANJwo If this is the home for you, please apply through our website at www.omnileases.com 3 bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
South Hill
317 N State St. #301
317 North State Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1464 sqft
Please view our video walkthrough of this amazing, funky unit with 180 degree bay views here: https://youtu.be/Y5JMK1TRw_8 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo with SWEEPING BAY VIEWS from every room. ATTACHED TWO CAR GARAGE.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Baker
2230 Cornerstone Lane - 517
2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
929 sqft
This is a lease assignment through current tenants. Please contact Mike at mikedblair91@gmail.com for inquiries. A unique floorplan in this unit offers many furniture layouts to suit your needs.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Meridian
660 Telegraph Road #302
660 Telegraph Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1023 sqft
******* Please view our video tour here: https://youtu.be/gVVEs-MReoE If this is the home for you, please apply through the listing on our website, www.omnileases.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Puget
1415 Lakeway
1415 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2736 sqft
1415 Lakeway Available 08/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home! Big bedrooms and big living areas! - You must see the inside of this house to appreciate it! This house is located on Lakeway Drive near Puget St. and Civic Field. It is approximately 1.