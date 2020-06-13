/
bellingham
61 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA📍
Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Contact for Availability
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
1205 E McLeod
1205 East Mcleod Road, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,795
2851 sqft
New Construction and Rare Find tucked into the trees! - Don't miss out on this rare find in the heart of Bellingham. New construction 3 level home with ADU on the bottom floor.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2731 Madrona St.
2731 Madrona Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
2731 Madrona St. Available 08/21/20 Gorgeous Remodeled 3-Bed, 2-Bath Home! Available August 21st 2020. - This 3-bed, 2-bath home in the heart of Birchwood is loaded w/ possibility. Ideal location just minutes from parks, schools, I-5, + downtown.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1112 E Maple Street
1112 East Maple Street, Bellingham, WA
9 Bedrooms
$5,650
2687 sqft
1112 E Maple Street Available 07/15/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath 9 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath House with 3 floors! - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath Available July 2020! 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
York
1 Unit Available
1312 Franklin
1312 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
1312 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Spacious 6 bedroom home in York Neighborhood, Students Welcome - This house is located in the York neighborhood approximately 6 blocks from WWU.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224
2715 Maplewood Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 Available 07/15/20 2715 W. Maplewood Ave #224 - 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo in the Maple Glen condominiums conveniently located near shops, restaurants, and other local amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
2514 Eldridge Ave.
2514 Eldridge Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1416 sqft
2514 Eldridge Ave.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
York
1 Unit Available
1336 Franklin St
1336 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,795
1551 sqft
Move In Special!! $1500.00 per Month Until September 1st! - Move In Special!! $1500.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birchwoods
1 Unit Available
3329 Northwest Ave
3329 Northwest Ave, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1810 sqft
3329 Northwest Ave Available 06/15/20 3329 Northwest Ave - 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home located on bus line and near Whatcom Community College and Bellingham Technical College.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lettered Streets
1 Unit Available
211 Unity
211 Unity Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom House with Bonus Room! - Available Now! Located in the center of Downtown Bellingham! 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath with bonus room on the 3rd floor. Just moments from many of Bellinghams popular shops and eateries.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
500 Darby Drive #312
500 Darby Drive, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2 Bedrooms
Ask
500 Darby Drive #312 Available 07/01/20 500 Darby Drive #312 - Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit available at The Darby Estates.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
914 31st Place
914 31st Place, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1467 sqft
Available NOW! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley - 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,467 sq ft house in Happy Valley near Western Washington University on small cul-de-sac.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1021 Newell Street
1021 Newell St, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2400 sqft
1021 Newell Street Available 07/28/20 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Bath - 1st Full Month Rent Free!! Pre-leasing NOW! Available July 24th! 5 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, 2,400 sqft.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
819 High St. #313
819 High Street, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
760 sqft
819 High St. #313 Available 07/01/20 819 High Street #313 - Quaint 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with stunning views of Bellingham Bay.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2236 Woburn
2236 Woburn Street, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1132 sqft
2236 Woburn Available 07/16/20 Unique 4BD/1BA House in The Roosevelt Neighborhood - This unique 4 bedroom/1 bathroom home in the Roosevelt Neighborhood features both carpet and wood floors, gas heating and a washer and dryer! There is yard space and
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Samish Hill
1 Unit Available
917 36th St
917 36th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
917 36th St Available 07/20/20 917 36th St. - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home overseeing the Lake Padden area. This home features a gas fireplace, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, walk in closet, and a garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
York
1 Unit Available
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4007 Glengary Rd.
4007 Glengary Road, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1900 sqft
4007 Glengary Rd. Available 08/18/20 Relax in this Beautiful 3BD/2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cornwall Park
1 Unit Available
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1456 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meridian
1 Unit Available
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
1513 Wilson
1513 Wilson Avenue, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
1513 Wilson Available 08/14/20 Pre-Leasing Now! 6 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in the Fairhaven Neighborhood! - Great location! Updated home including 6 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sehome
1 Unit Available
1007 High St 103
1007 High Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1215 sqft
1007 High St 103 Available 08/03/20 2 Bed (Plus Bonus Room) 2 Bath Condo Unit in the Sehome Neighborhood - 1007 High St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puget
1 Unit Available
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
910 Gladstone Street #302 Available 07/10/20 Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Dont miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring,
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Bellingham, the median rent is $785 for a studio, $886 for a 1-bedroom, $1,151 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,668 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bellingham, check out our monthly Bellingham Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Bellingham area include Western Washington University, and Everett Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bellingham from include Everett, Marysville, Arlington, Anacortes, and Oak Harbor.