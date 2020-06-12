/
/
birch bay
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Birch Bay, WA📍
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7444 Clamdigger Drive
7444 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1014 sqft
7444 Clamdigger Drive Available 06/16/20 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/2-Car Garage and Fully Fenced Yard - 7444 Clamdigger Dr.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7467 Clamdigger Dr.
7467 Clamdigger Drive, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1520 sqft
7467 Clamdigger Drive - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Blaine. This beautiful property features all new appliances, washer/dryer in unit, a jetted tub, gas stove, hardwood flooring, and a 2 car garage.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7572 Birch Bay Dr # 7
7572 Birch Bay Drive, Birch Bay, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
750 sqft
Beach access just a few feet from your front door with partial views of the water from the front deck and beautiful, calming Terrell Creek at your back deck with abundant wildlife.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4862 Starfish Ln
4862 Starfish Lane, Birch Bay, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
3 Bd, 2 ba, home with spacious and open floor plan. This home has two central living areas as well as a dining area. This home is in a community with just a short walking distance from beautiful Birch Bay.
Results within 10 miles of Birch Bay
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5649 Ariel Ct
5649 Ariel Ct, Ferndale, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2387 sqft
5649 Ariel Court 1XRU - Stunning 4+ bedroom, 3 bath home in a new, upscale neighborhood located in the heart of Ferndale.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5408 Bluesky Way
5408 Blue Sky Way., Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1700 sqft
5408 Bluesky Way 1XRU - Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in a private neighborhood in Ferndale.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6214 Portal Way # G2
6214 Portal Way, Ferndale, WA
Studio
$1,395
1500 sqft
This secure, heated, well insulated storage unit has 1500 sq. ft., 30 X 50 and office space with a 1/4 Ba.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4103 Stuart Cir
4103 Stuart Cir, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1820 sqft
Beautiful new construction home in Sandy Point! Ocean vistas from your private deck and kitchen windows. Home offers 3 spacious bedrooms and two full baths, vaulted ceilings with open floor plan with great storage, newer appliances, plus AC.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
6274 Kona Court
6274 Kona Court, Ferndale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1954 sqft
Spacious house with Master on main floor, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, eat in kitchen with large, open, dining and living rooms. Master Suite includes full bath and walk-in closet.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Birch Bay rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,880.
Some of the colleges located in the Birch Bay area include Western Washington University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Birch Bay from include Bellingham, Anacortes, Oak Harbor, Burlington, and Ferndale.