Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:42 PM

28 Apartments for rent in Bellingham, WA with garage

Bellingham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 10 at 10:41pm
South Bellingham
Contact for Availability
Padden Creek
1900 18th St, Bellingham, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1128 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Padden Creek Apartments brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort. Bellingham hotspots infuse Padden Creek Apartments with vibrant energy.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
811 32nd
811 32nd Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
811 32nd Available 09/01/20 5 bedroom house on South side of campus with Huge back yard! - This 5 bedroom/2 bath rambler is located on the South side of WWU campus near Joe's Gardens.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbia
1 Unit Available
2514 Eldridge Ave.
2514 Eldridge Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1416 sqft
2514 Eldridge Ave.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Samish Hill
1 Unit Available
917 36th St
917 36th Street, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2900 sqft
917 36th St Available 07/20/20 917 36th St. - Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath home overseeing the Lake Padden area. This home features a gas fireplace, washer/dryer, all kitchen appliances, walk in closet, and a garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
York
1 Unit Available
1416 Franklin
1416 Franklin Street, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
1416 Franklin Available 09/01/20 Great 5 Bedroom House in York Neighborhood - This 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house is located in the York neighborhood, approximately 2 miles from WWU.

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cornwall Park
1 Unit Available
3146 Coolidge Drive
3146 Coolidge Drive, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1120 sqft
Totally Remodeled Rambler Home - Don't miss this opportunity! Single-level home on quiet dead-end street in a well established neighborhood. Walk to Cornwall Park, Peace Health Hospital and elementary school.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meridian
1 Unit Available
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202
251 West Bakerview Road, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
890 sqft
251 W. Bakerview Rd #202 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in a newer building centrally located near shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
1513 Wilson
1513 Wilson Avenue, Bellingham, WA
6 Bedrooms
$3,600
1800 sqft
1513 Wilson Available 08/14/20 Pre-Leasing Now! 6 Bed 2.75 Bath Home in the Fairhaven Neighborhood! - Great location! Updated home including 6 bedrooms and 2.75 baths. 3 bedrooms on the main floor, kitchen, 2 bathrooms, and laundry.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Puget
1 Unit Available
910 Gladstone Street #302
910 Gladstone Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
793 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
910 Gladstone Street #302 Available 07/10/20 Two BD condo close to shopping and restaurants! - Dont miss out on this upscale third floor unit at the Lincoln Creek Condos! With modern style unit features living room, tile and carpet flooring,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2235 W Xenia
2235 West Xenia Lane, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
2235 W Xenia Available 08/18/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse Style Duplex - Do not miss this spacious townhouse duplex in the Roosevelt area. 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, 3/4 bath & a 1/2 bath Duplex includes gas heat and washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
4616 Bedford Ave.
4616 Bedford Avenue, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1700 sqft
4616 Bedford Ave. Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom home in the Cordata Neighborhood! - This 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
2139 W Xenia Ln.
2139 West Xenia Lane, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2139 W Xenia Ln. Available 08/24/20 Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse-style Duplex Available September 1st! - Attention Students! Conveniently located between Whatcom Community College and Western Washington University. Large 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Silver Beach
1 Unit Available
4005 Springland Ln.
4005 Springland Lane, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2569 sqft
4005 Springland Ln. Available 08/01/20 *Rare* 4 BD, 2.5 Bath Home in Silverbeach Neighborhood - RARE Rental Opportunity- Barkley Home- Light and bright 4 bedroom home with 2.5 baths in the Silver Beach Neighborhood in Bellingham Barkley area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunnyland
1 Unit Available
2801 James St
2801 James Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Charming Sunnyland Bungalow - Property Id: 291610 Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath home in Sunnyland with a one-car garage. Light-filled, situated on a corner lot. Much of the original character retained. One-car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Mount Baker
1 Unit Available
2230 Cornerstone Lane - 422
2230 Cornerstone Lane, Bellingham, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,235
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a lease assignment through a current tenant. Please contact Emily at EmilyE8@live.com for inquiries. Our one-bedroom floorplans include a spacious bedroom with large windows and walk-in closet; space for a king-sized bed with room to spare.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Alabama Hill
1 Unit Available
2212 Michigan Street - 2
2212 Michigan St, Bellingham, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1211 sqft
*** Student applicants OK for this unit, however, we are unable to hold this unit until Fall quarter. Please see our video tour for this unit here: https://youtu.be/-fk-kwS81fw 3 bed 2.5 bath townhouse style unit with garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Guide Meridian
1 Unit Available
355 Tremont Avenue #201 - 201
355 Tremont Avenue, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1196 sqft
Spacious, well kept top floor unit available for rent! 2 bed/2bath with washer/dryer in unit. The kitchen opens to the living room, a large, bright space. Large master bedroom with bathroom and walk in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Puget
1 Unit Available
1503 Lincoln St #102
1503 Lincoln Street, Bellingham, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse in triplex with attached 2 car garage. Three bedrooms and 1 full bath on top floor, main floor includes kitchen, living room, dining room and private deck access.

1 of 44

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Puget
1 Unit Available
1415 Lakeway
1415 Lakeway Drive, Bellingham, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2736 sqft
1415 Lakeway Available 08/01/20 Spacious 5 bedroom home! Big bedrooms and big living areas! - You must see the inside of this house to appreciate it! This house is located on Lakeway Drive near Puget St. and Civic Field. It is approximately 1.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Happy Valley
1 Unit Available
1349 Varsity
1349 Varsity Place, Bellingham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1298 sqft
1349 Varsity Available 07/14/20 Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhome! - Fantastic four bedroom and three bathroom 1298 square feet townhouse very close to Western Washington University in the Happy Valley neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Bellingham

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1231 Chuckanut Drive
1231 Chuckanut Drive, Whatcom County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
4200 sqft
Waterfront Panoramic View Of San Juans And Huge Gourmet Kitchen Your private oasis away from it all. Come enjoy this Zen-like home with natural waterfall and panoramic views of the San Juan Islands and Chuckanut Bay.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
773 Mahonia Drive
773 Mahonia Drive, Whatcom County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1046 sqft
773 Mahonia Drive Available 04/16/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home on Samish Hill - This three bedroom, two bathroom rambler style home offers 1040 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Bellingham

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54 Morning Glory Dr.
54 Morning Glory Drive, Sudden Valley, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
54 Morning Glory Dr. Available 07/07/20 SUDDEN VALLEY - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath two story home (approx. 1250 Sq. Ft.). All appliances including W/D. Master is on the ground floor. Property features propane forced air heat, propane fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6109 Neevel Rd.
6109 Neevel Rd, Whatcom County, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
6109 Neevel Rd - Private 1 bedroom, 1 bath home in Ferndale at the end of Neevel Road. Conveniently located right outside the heart of Ferndale. This house is newly remodeled with brand new appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bellingham, WA

Bellingham apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It's also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It's important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you're moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

