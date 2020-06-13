/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Battle Ground, WA
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1119 NW 16th Ave.
1119 Northwest 16th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
Spacious 2 story in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! - Spacious 2 story 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath available in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! Built in 2002, this home includes a good sized front yard, fenced backyard, washer/dryer hook ups,
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2710 NW 7th Street
2710 Northwest 7th Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1341 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Battle Ground! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room, dining and spacious kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1706 NW 22nd Avenue
1706 Northwest 22nd Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
1706 NW 22nd Avenue Available 06/20/20 Classic & Modern Ranch - Classic & Modern Ranch This home boasts engineered hardwood floors and high ceilings throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
909 NW 13th Ave
909 Northwest 13th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1532 sqft
909 NW 13th Ave Available 07/24/20 Seeking Lover of Large Fenced Back Yard, Apply here! - Showings start 7/24/20 Attractive Hardwood Laminate greets you in the entry of this lovely home.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2104 NW 6th Ave
2104 Northwest 6th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1547 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch on Large Corner Lot in Battleground! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room with vaulted ceilings, family room, dining area, Kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1801 E Main Street
1801 East Main Street, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2984 sqft
1801 E Main Street Available 04/20/20 2 Acres, 2 Decks, 2 Kitchens, Large 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in Battle Ground - This is a great home with nearly 3000 square feet on the East end of town. It comes with 2 decks that overlook over 2 acres of land.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
108 SE 5th Circle
108 Southeast 5th Circle, Battle Ground, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1188 sqft
108 SE 5th Circle Available 04/03/20 Luxury Single Level 3 Bed 2 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fenced Backyard - Have the luxury of living in an established neighborhood and a practically brand new home.
Results within 5 miles of Battle Ground
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
14 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Sifton - Orchards
1 Unit Available
8714 NE 152nd Ave
8714 Northeast 152nd Avenue, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1571 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch on large lot in Orchards! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, living room with gas fireplace, family room, dining room and kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Laundry area with washer/dryer hookups.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17409 NE 78th Way
17409 NE 78th Way, Orchards, WA
17409 NE 78th Way Available 07/22/20 NEW 5 bed 3 bath near Frontier Middle and Pioneer Elem Schools - This home in the Mountain View Meadows area of Orchards is walking distance to Frontier Middle School and Pioneer Elementary School.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11613 NE 104th Street
11613 Northeast 104th Street, Five Corners, WA
11613 NE 104th Street Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath with fenced backyard with lawn mowing service - For a private tour or additional information email rentals@dovepropertymanagement.com or call 360-448-2851 This 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9404 NE 105th Ave
9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8204 NE 153rd Court
8204 Northeast 153rd Court, Orchards, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2172 sqft
8204 NE 153rd Court Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 2-Story 3-Bedroom Home in the Heritage Neighborhood for Rent - 8204 NE 153rd Ct - We are pleased to offer this beautiful home for lease in Vancouver, available July 2020. This home boasts 2172 sq.ft.
Results within 10 miles of Battle Ground
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Kevanna Park
33 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Fisher - Mill Plain - Fisher's Village
22 Units Available
Trio Pointe
19600 NE 3rd St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,994
1280 sqft
Community offers pool, spa, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments feature air conditioning, microwave and washer and dryer. Located close to Camas Meadows Golf Club, Lacamas Lake and Lacamas Heritage Trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
Bennington
16 Units Available
The Reserve at Columbia Tech Center
600 SE 177th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1293 sqft
Offering high-quality amenities, these units, complete with assorted floor plans, include new carpet, walk-in closets in some units, and design-quality finishes in all homes and units.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
Cascade Park
6 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Kevanna Park
2 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
Wellington Court
3417 NE 53rd St, Minnehaha, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
Wellington Court boasts some of the largest floorplans in the area. Enjoy the privacy of no upstairs or downstairs neighbors and access to a large enclosed courtyard with playground.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Walnut Grove
6 Units Available
Carriage House
4714 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1315 sqft
Spacious, renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces and open kitchens. Gated community with fitness center, pool and hot tub. Direct access to downtown Vancouver via Route 500;walking distance to Vancouver Mall and parks.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Similar Pages
Battle Ground 2 BedroomsBattle Ground 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBattle Ground 3 BedroomsBattle Ground Apartments with Balcony
Battle Ground Apartments with GarageBattle Ground Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBattle Ground Apartments with Parking