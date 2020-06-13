All apartments in Battle Ground
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2710 NW 7th Street

2710 Northwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2710 Northwest 7th Street, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Battle Ground! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Living room, dining and spacious kitchen equipped with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal and microwave. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. GFA heat. Double car garage with opener, large fenced back yard with patio. Located close to nearby restaurants, shopping, and Battle Ground High School. Approx. 1341 sq. ft., built in 2003, 98604. SMALL PET NEGO *BK

Holding Deposit $339 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $1300

While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE5849274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Does 2710 NW 7th Street have any available units?
2710 NW 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Battle Ground, WA.
What amenities does 2710 NW 7th Street have?
Some of 2710 NW 7th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2710 NW 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2710 NW 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2710 NW 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2710 NW 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2710 NW 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2710 NW 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 2710 NW 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2710 NW 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2710 NW 7th Street have a pool?
No, 2710 NW 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2710 NW 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 2710 NW 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2710 NW 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2710 NW 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2710 NW 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2710 NW 7th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
