1127 SE Rasmussen Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Incredible Live/Work 2 Bedroom Townhome next to Battle Ground Village! Call Today to View! - Ready to shorten your commute? You'll love this beautiful 2 bed 2.5 bath Live/Work Townhome in Battle Ground Village!



The ground level commercial space features an ADA bathroom, wet bar, and sink. Large windows allow for ample natural light, perfect for a window display or seating area. This commercial space is perfect for your office, salon, spa, store, and so much more!



Head up the staircase to find the first level of your home with an open concept kitchen, living, and dining room. Beautiful finishes like the laminate floors, gas fireplace, granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash and beautiful cabinetry create an elegant and modern living experience! This floor also features a slider to a small deck.



On the top floor you'll find the dual master bedrooms- each with a large walk-in closet and full bathroom! Ready to see more? Call today to coordinate a showing! JT



