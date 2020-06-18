All apartments in Battle Ground
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1119 NW 16th Ave.

1119 Northwest 16th Avenue · (360) 883-4881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1119 Northwest 16th Avenue, Battle Ground, WA 98604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1119 NW 16th Ave. · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1922 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Spacious 2 story, 4 bed/2.5 bath in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! - Spacious 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! Built in 2002, this home includes a good-sized front yard, fenced backyard, washer/dryer, and an attached 2 car garage. Centrally located close to Marshall Community Park, a duck pond, walking trails, and ample shopping. This home has fresh paint, central air/heat, and beautiful hardwood floors. Must see!

Battle Ground School District
*Daybreak Primary and Middle School
*Battle Ground High School

No smoking/No pets.

Move-In Costs:

Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $2,300/month
Deposit: $2,300*
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)

Please call Erin at 360-883-4881 for all questions or to schedule a showing!

*Deposit may increase depending on credit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

