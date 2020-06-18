1119 NW 16th Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning

Spacious 2 story, 4 bed/2.5 bath in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! - Spacious 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms available in the Crestwood Meadows neighborhood! Built in 2002, this home includes a good-sized front yard, fenced backyard, washer/dryer, and an attached 2 car garage. Centrally located close to Marshall Community Park, a duck pond, walking trails, and ample shopping. This home has fresh paint, central air/heat, and beautiful hardwood floors. Must see!



Battle Ground School District

*Daybreak Primary and Middle School

*Battle Ground High School



No smoking/No pets.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older

Rent: $2,300/month

Deposit: $2,300*

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Renter's Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage)



Please call Erin at 360-883-4881 for all questions or to schedule a showing!



*Deposit may increase depending on credit.



(RLNE5851602)