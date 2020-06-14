Apartment List
116 Apartments for rent in Barberton, WA with garage

Barberton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Results within 1 mile of Barberton
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 Available 06/20/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Barberton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Kevanna Park
34 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Image
7 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,227
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Landover - Sharmel
5 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Larkspur Place
7609 NE Vancouver Mall Dr, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,209
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,572
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complex features 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub/spa and pool. Apartments include walk-in closet and wood-burning fireplace. Located conveniently next to the Vancouver Mall, by WA 500.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
Kevanna Park
3 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1198 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:08pm
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
2 Units Available
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:41am
3 Units Available
Crystal Creek Apartments
2600 NE Minnehaha St, Hazel Dell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1150 sqft
Award-winning community near Washington State University and Costco in the Vancouver School District. In-unit washers and dryers, oversized patios, wood-burning fireplaces and attached garage parking.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
$
Ogden
5 Units Available
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
3 Units Available
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
Walnut Grove
2 Units Available
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Barberton, WA

Barberton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

