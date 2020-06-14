166 Apartments for rent in Bainbridge Island, WA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winslow
1 Unit Available
9438 NE Coral Court
9438 NE Coral Ct, Bainbridge Island, WA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3336 sqft
9438 NE Coral Court Available 07/20/20 Large Beautiful Home Close to town - Beautiful spacious home located on a cul-de-sac on Bainbridge Island.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1263 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1836 sqft
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1431 Burwell Street
1431 Burwell Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2799 sqft
Large home just outside of PSNS and close to Bremerton Ferry - Large 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom single family home in Bremerton. House has turn of the century charm with built ins throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
18420 13th Ave NE
18420 13th Avenue Northeast, Poulsbo, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3080 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom Poulsbo home with gorgeous views of mountains and water- Large deck with see-through panels and covered patio below. Hardwood floors throughout upstairs - Sound proof media room.

1 of 2

Last updated April 15 at 08:07am
Alki Point
1 Unit Available
2726 60 Ave SW
2726 60th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
This building is conveniently located just a half block to Alki Beach Park. Close to bus transit stops, Starbucks and restaurants. This is a West Seattle neighborhood. Enjoy living close to Alki Beach.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
2405 Snyder Ave
2405 Snyder Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2960 sqft
Bremerton Snyder - Property Id: 201103 Vintage 1925 Home with yesteryear's flavor, but remodeled with today's modern touches.

1 of 16

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Downtown Bremerton
1 Unit Available
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Ballard
16 Units Available
Leva on Market
1545 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,487
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,802
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
904 sqft
Convenient neighborhood in Seattle, closet to Safeway and other restaurant and entertainment options. Units include ice maker, laundry, and patio/balcony. Luxurious community offers 24-hour gym, courtyard, and parking garage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Crown Hill
8 Units Available
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1011 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
9 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
Genesee
9 Units Available
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,450
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury one- and two-bed apartments just one block from West Seattle Junction business district. Close to shops, restaurants, farmers market and nightlife. Modern kitchens, gated secure car park, bike racks, fitness center, dog wash station.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Genesee
1 Unit Available
Vega
4528 44th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,225
249 sqft
Welcome to Vega, a residential community featuring unique studio apartments in Seattle, WA.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Queen Anne
59 Units Available
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,930
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,287
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1157 sqft
IMAGINE a modern architectural space, curated with an eclectic mix of classic and contemporary. Now imagine you live there. Welcome to Alexan 100.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Delridge
15 Units Available
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,399
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1075 sqft
Great location near Harbor Island shops and dining. Units feature full-sized GE washer and dryer, skyline views and private decks. Community has a rooftop deck, fitness center and movie theater.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pike Place Market
18 Units Available
Viktoria
1915 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,825
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
1111 sqft
Minutes from Pike Place Market and the waterfront. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour fitness center, swimming pool and tenant clubhouse. Live in luxury with in-unit washers and dryers, carpeting and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Lower Queen Anne
2 Units Available
Roy Street Apartments
100 Roy Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One & Two Bedroom Apartments in the heart of Lower Queen Anne Located in one of Seattle’s hippest neighborhoods, Roy Street Apartments offers an urban connection to the beauty of Queen Anne and the buzz of downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Seattle Central Business District
50 Units Available
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,922
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1524 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$17,420
2703 sqft
Concierge services, an on-site fitness center, and a private conference/dining room are some of this community's amenities. Apartments feature luxury flooring, quartz countertops, and deep-soak bathtubs. Moments from Pike Place Market and Benaroya Hall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Ballard
30 Units Available
Lock Vista
3025 NW Market St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,457
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,666
485 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location for commuters, just minutes from I-5 and Highway 99. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. Community amenities include pool, elevator and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
South Lake Union
35 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,875
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,405
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bainbridge Island, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bainbridge Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

